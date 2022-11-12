Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Community wellness event promotes self care and alternative medicine
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free community wellness event took place at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday. The family friendly event was created to bring opportunities for self care and alternative medicine to the Dayton area. It takes place every three months and began three years ago as a way to bring the community together and heal after the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.
dayton247now.com
Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
dayton247now.com
Veterans Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Communities across the Dayton region on Friday celebrated the veterans who have served and sacrificed for their nation. Col. Ariel Batungbacal, commander of the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke on Friday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Stubbs Park in Centerville.
dayton247now.com
Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A member of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Hilliard was among six who died when two historic planes collided at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the auxiliary force said. Col. Pete Bowden, commander of the Ohio Wing, said in a...
dayton247now.com
Police cancel endangered missing alert for Middletown man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert out of Middletown for an elderly man has been canceled. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was found safe Sunday around 3 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Officers responded following a report of a man...
dayton247now.com
TSA: Agents didn't follow procedure, allowing man to bring 2 box cutters on CVG flight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Transportation Security Administration says a passenger was able to bring two box cutters aboard a flight out of CVG because its agents didn't follow procedure. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati to Tampa had to be diverted to Atlanta Friday night after the man “threatened to stab passengers...
dayton247now.com
Woodland Lights reopens on Nov. 18 with new attractions for 30th anniversary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Woodland Lights, an annual holiday celebration in Washington Township, begins on Friday, November 18. The event will run Friday through Sunday until November 27. On December 1, the event expands to Thursday through Sunday, and will be open every night from December 15-23. Woodland Lights...
dayton247now.com
Springfield gas station manager shares moments leading up to officer-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police responded to a report of a man attempting to enter a building Saturday morning while carrying a gun at Selma Road and East Street. The manager of Sunoco Gas Station, Manoj Ram, spoke with Dayton 24/7 Now News and shared that he called...
dayton247now.com
Residents react to the first snowfall of the season
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first snowfall of the season came through the Miami Valley on Saturday. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Clara Faith spoke with residents about the snowflakes hitting the ground. Steve and Pam were out shopping for a ginger bread house for their grandkids and shared how their...
dayton247now.com
Passenger with box cutter on flight from Cincinnati to Tampa forces emergency landing
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Friday night after a passenger was found with a box cutter. According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Tipp City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Downtown Tipp City hosted their Community Tree Lighting on Friday, November 11. The event was held at the Zion Lutheran Church on the corner of N. 3rd and Main Street. The tree lighting is the kick off to the area's biggest holiday shopping event, "Yuletide...
dayton247now.com
Cardinals, Cavaliers reflect on state tournament experience
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from New Bremen's and Coldwater's volleyball teams as they reflect on their state championship matches from Saturday!. The Cardinals established momentum early in the Division IV championship, winning their third title in straight sets against Monroeville. Every preseason, the Cardinals put together a poem on what they aim to achieve in a preseason, and the 2022 edition referenced how last season ended, and how it provided motivation to go all the way.
dayton247now.com
Flyer men see off SMU Friday
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The outcome was uncertain until the final minute, but Dayton men's basketball is now 2-0 after winning 74-62 Friday over SMU at University of Dayton Arena. There were multiple points in the game where the Flyers led by double digits, but SMU would rally to tie...
