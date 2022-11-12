FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from New Bremen's and Coldwater's volleyball teams as they reflect on their state championship matches from Saturday!. The Cardinals established momentum early in the Division IV championship, winning their third title in straight sets against Monroeville. Every preseason, the Cardinals put together a poem on what they aim to achieve in a preseason, and the 2022 edition referenced how last season ended, and how it provided motivation to go all the way.

NEW BREMEN, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO