Dayton, OH

Community wellness event promotes self care and alternative medicine

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A free community wellness event took place at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday. The family friendly event was created to bring opportunities for self care and alternative medicine to the Dayton area. It takes place every three months and began three years ago as a way to bring the community together and heal after the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.
Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
Veterans Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Communities across the Dayton region on Friday celebrated the veterans who have served and sacrificed for their nation. Col. Ariel Batungbacal, commander of the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke on Friday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Stubbs Park in Centerville.
Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A member of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Hilliard was among six who died when two historic planes collided at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the auxiliary force said. Col. Pete Bowden, commander of the Ohio Wing, said in a...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Officers responded following a report of a man...
Residents react to the first snowfall of the season

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first snowfall of the season came through the Miami Valley on Saturday. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Clara Faith spoke with residents about the snowflakes hitting the ground. Steve and Pam were out shopping for a ginger bread house for their grandkids and shared how their...
Tipp City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Downtown Tipp City hosted their Community Tree Lighting on Friday, November 11. The event was held at the Zion Lutheran Church on the corner of N. 3rd and Main Street. The tree lighting is the kick off to the area's biggest holiday shopping event, "Yuletide...
Cardinals, Cavaliers reflect on state tournament experience

FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Hear from New Bremen's and Coldwater's volleyball teams as they reflect on their state championship matches from Saturday!. The Cardinals established momentum early in the Division IV championship, winning their third title in straight sets against Monroeville. Every preseason, the Cardinals put together a poem on what they aim to achieve in a preseason, and the 2022 edition referenced how last season ended, and how it provided motivation to go all the way.
Flyer men see off SMU Friday

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The outcome was uncertain until the final minute, but Dayton men's basketball is now 2-0 after winning 74-62 Friday over SMU at University of Dayton Arena. There were multiple points in the game where the Flyers led by double digits, but SMU would rally to tie...
Dayton, OH

