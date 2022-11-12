Read full article on original website
Both of Louisiana’s GOP senators weighing gubernatorial bid
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Both of Louisiana’s U.S. senators say they have considered running for governor in 2023 and will announce their decisions soon. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters Tuesday that he has considered a bid for governor and plans to make an announcement shortly. Cassidy’s comment comes a day after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy made a similar statement. Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is prevented by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans hoping to take control of the state’s top government post. So far, the only candidate who has officially announced their bid for governor is Attorney General Jeff Landry.
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — County commissioners in southern New Mexico are weighing whether to certify local results of the midterm election in a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County’s three county commissioners were scheduled to review election results for any discrepancies at a Tuesday morning meeting in Alamogordo. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote. The decision was made even though the county’s top election official said there were no problems.
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman running for the third time. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District. A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census. Democrats won Oregon’s 1st, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts and the GOP held Oregon’s sprawling 2nd District. Chavez-DeRemer won her race.
U.S. agency sued over hands-off decision on Okefenokee mine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. government agency is being sued over its decision to allow a proposed mine outside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to move forward without federal permits. The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying its August decision on the mining project in Georgia contradicts the Corps’ own policies and violates federal law. Twin Pines Minerals has been working since 2019 to establish a mine outside the wildlife refuge. Scientists have warned the project could damage the swamp. The Army Corps declined to comment on the lawsuit. Washington rule changes have caused the agency to flip-flop on whether wetlands at the site fall under its jurisdiction.
Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal that would have given the Republican-controlled Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses and sets environmental and public health rules. The Associated Press called the election on Tuesday. The failed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would have made it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards under control of the governor and others in the executive branch. Lawmakers would have been able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers rather than having to pass a bill that the governor can veto. Business groups and advocates of smaller government viewed the measure as reining in unelected bureaucrats.
