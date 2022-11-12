Edlawn Warner of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was 61. Mr. Warner was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. He worked in food service as a cook at several places, most recently at Burger King. He loved cooking and wanted to start his own food truck. He was also previously employed at Nucor. He had a lawn service and enjoyed doing yard work, as well as cleaning houses. Most of all, he loved his children and his whole family.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO