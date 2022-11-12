ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

The Exponent

One killed in Lafayette crash

A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

James ‘Jim’ R. LaFollette

James “Jim” R. LaFollette, 67, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at home, in Terre Haute. He was born Oct. 9, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to James “Don” and Norma (Kell) LaFollette. Jim was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1974 and ITT Technical Institute in...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Edlawn Warner

Edlawn Warner of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was 61. Mr. Warner was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. He worked in food service as a cook at several places, most recently at Burger King. He loved cooking and wanted to start his own food truck. He was also previously employed at Nucor. He had a lawn service and enjoyed doing yard work, as well as cleaning houses. Most of all, he loved his children and his whole family.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Sherry Lynn Zeller

Sherry Lynn Zeller, 46, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 20, 1976, at Crawfordsville, to Gerald Denver Zeller and Margaret (Head) Hall. Sherry graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1995. On July 17, 2021, she married the love of...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Daniel Anthony Nehila

Daniel Anthony Nehila passed away Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Richmond, Indiana. He was 39. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended school at Lebanon and graduated from North Harford High School in Maryland. He later earned a plumbing certification and was working as a licensed plumber for D.B. Plumbing. Daniel was baptized at Life’s Journey Church in Lebanon.
RICHMOND, IN
Journal Review

Silas William Robert Harvey

Silas William Robert Harvey, a son, born Nov. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Elizabeth N. (Owens) Harvey, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed home by brothers, Gabriel Taylor and Lucian Robinson. Maternal grandmother is Brenda of Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Hazel, Crawfordsville.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Hugh Wesley Doty Jr.

Hugh Wesley Doty Jr., 52, of Tangier passed this life and went home to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022. “JR” was born Dec. 25, 1969, at Clinton, Indiana, to Hugh Wesley Doty Sr. and Donna Lee (English) Cooper. He was a lifelong resident of Tangier, graduating in 1988 from Turkey Run High School.
TANGIER, IN
Journal Review

Elliott Grace Morrison

Elliott Grace Morrison, a daughter, born Nov. 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brian and Emma (Rivers) Morrison. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She was welcomed home by a brother, Boston Rivers, 8. Maternal grandparents are Bob Rivers, Crawfordsville, and the late Jaye Rivers-Goda. Maternal great-grandparents...
LEBANON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Myers Resigning County Council Post

Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

