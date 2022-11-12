Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
Journal Review
James ‘Jim’ R. LaFollette
James “Jim” R. LaFollette, 67, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at home, in Terre Haute. He was born Oct. 9, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to James “Don” and Norma (Kell) LaFollette. Jim was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1974 and ITT Technical Institute in...
Journal Review
Edlawn Warner
Edlawn Warner of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was 61. Mr. Warner was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. He worked in food service as a cook at several places, most recently at Burger King. He loved cooking and wanted to start his own food truck. He was also previously employed at Nucor. He had a lawn service and enjoyed doing yard work, as well as cleaning houses. Most of all, he loved his children and his whole family.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL CO. – On Monday, November 14, 2022, just before 10:00 a.m., the Flora Police Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Officers on the...
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County
A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.
Journal Review
Sherry Lynn Zeller
Sherry Lynn Zeller, 46, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 20, 1976, at Crawfordsville, to Gerald Denver Zeller and Margaret (Head) Hall. Sherry graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1995. On July 17, 2021, she married the love of...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
Journal Review
Daniel Anthony Nehila
Daniel Anthony Nehila passed away Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Richmond, Indiana. He was 39. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended school at Lebanon and graduated from North Harford High School in Maryland. He later earned a plumbing certification and was working as a licensed plumber for D.B. Plumbing. Daniel was baptized at Life’s Journey Church in Lebanon.
Journal Review
Silas William Robert Harvey
Silas William Robert Harvey, a son, born Nov. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Elizabeth N. (Owens) Harvey, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed home by brothers, Gabriel Taylor and Lucian Robinson. Maternal grandmother is Brenda of Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Hazel, Crawfordsville.
cbs4indy.com
Speeding leads to arrest of suspected meth dealer, per Indiana State Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Terre Haute man suspected of dealing methamphetamine was arrested in Sullivan County Monday after a traffic stop, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a vehicle on S.R. 54, near Section Street in Sullivan, for exceeding the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Theft of New Garbage Totes by Unknown Individuals Troubling to City Officials
During the first two weeks of the City’s new trash pickup, a very unexpected and troubling problem has come up with the new totes that residents are using for trash pickup — they’re being stolen. “This has been a problem since we started,” said Frankfort Street Superintendent...
Journal Review
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr.
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr., 52, of Tangier passed this life and went home to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022. “JR” was born Dec. 25, 1969, at Clinton, Indiana, to Hugh Wesley Doty Sr. and Donna Lee (English) Cooper. He was a lifelong resident of Tangier, graduating in 1988 from Turkey Run High School.
Journal Review
Elliott Grace Morrison
Elliott Grace Morrison, a daughter, born Nov. 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brian and Emma (Rivers) Morrison. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She was welcomed home by a brother, Boston Rivers, 8. Maternal grandparents are Bob Rivers, Crawfordsville, and the late Jaye Rivers-Goda. Maternal great-grandparents...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Myers Resigning County Council Post
Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
Comments / 0