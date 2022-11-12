LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-area teen was locked in a room for over a year before she made an escape and got in contact with police, according to an arrest report. Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua were arrested on false imprisonment and child abuse charges. Gonzales was identified in the report as the teen’s mother, and Pasarin was identified as the teen’s grandmother. It’s unclear whether Omezcua is related.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO