throw a rock through the window wait and see if the cops show up if they do tell them your taking your car back if they don't show up have a tow company tow your car to a mechanic, obviously this guy isn't a mechanic. Just a thief.
alot this article left out. sounds like a mechanics lien. pay the money, you get car back. Nevada has a pretty good mechanic lien law. THAT'S why he can't register the car. You can register any car online in the state of Nevada. But not if it has a mechanic lien. since pandemic, many mom/pop auto repair shops have unusual hours. not saying this mechanic is doing the right thing, but he dies have 4.7 stars on Google. Pay the man, you get your car back. like the cops said, it's a business matter most likely with paperwork drawn with the dmv state the police saw. Report everything Mr media, not just one sided. business is business.
it happened to me something like that about 20 years ago. I just had moved to Las Vegas so I didn't know much in town. my car broke I didn't had money for a towing service I found a "mechanic" (theft) in a news paper ads, I called him and he said he could towed the car to his shop. he gave me a good price. I was trying for about a year to recover my car back legally; I sued the guy and nothing happened. his business wasn't even registered I couldn't find any information about it. it was a real nightmare. I just forget about it and go on to the next chapter in my life. what I don't know is why the authorities let this kind of businesses run without any consequences.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
