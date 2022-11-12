Read full article on original website
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County
A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 16, 2022
• Traffic signal malfunction at South Washington and East Pike streets — 12:34 a.m. • Property damage crash at Lafayette Road and Lafayette Avenue — 5:29 a.m. • Property damage crash at 106 E. Market St. — 7:53 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Mill...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Judge appointed to Delphi case sticking with Nov. 22 date for hearing; Allen gets attorneys
DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener cited concerns about […]
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association
Seventeen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were approved. A new Master Gardeners basic training class is beginning Feb. 7. Format for the class is hybrid with Tuesday evening two-hour...
Journal Review
Daniel Anthony Nehila
Daniel Anthony Nehila passed away Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Richmond, Indiana. He was 39. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended school at Lebanon and graduated from North Harford High School in Maryland. He later earned a plumbing certification and was working as a licensed plumber for D.B. Plumbing. Daniel was baptized at Life’s Journey Church in Lebanon.
Journal Review
James ‘Jim’ R. LaFollette
James “Jim” R. LaFollette, 67, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at home, in Terre Haute. He was born Oct. 9, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to James “Don” and Norma (Kell) LaFollette. Jim was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1974 and ITT Technical Institute in...
WLFI.com
Student arrested after alleged threat
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
Journal Review
Silas William Robert Harvey
Silas William Robert Harvey, a son, born Nov. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Elizabeth N. (Owens) Harvey, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed home by brothers, Gabriel Taylor and Lucian Robinson. Maternal grandmother is Brenda of Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Hazel, Crawfordsville.
