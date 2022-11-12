TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal that would have given the Republican-controlled Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses and sets environmental and public health rules. The Associated Press called the election on Tuesday. The failed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would have made it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards under control of the governor and others in the executive branch. Lawmakers would have been able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers rather than having to pass a bill that the governor can veto. Business groups and advocates of smaller government viewed the measure as reining in unelected bureaucrats.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO