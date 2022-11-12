Read full article on original website
Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools. Chuck Hockema says he'll be looking for evidence as he tours schools, classrooms and libraries. His critics say his statements represent a myth and a...
Journal Review
City backs county-wide EMS plan
Crawfordsville Common Council members gave their full support Monday to a plan that allows the city to provide emergency medical ambulance service to all county citizens. An inter-governmental agreement between the City of Crawfordsville and Montgomery County was unanimously approved by the council at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday. Commissioners signed the agreement earlier in the day. The county council was expected to give its approval Tuesday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Myers Resigning County Council Post
Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
iuk.edu
Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy
KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
Journal Review
Commissioners approve ambulance service with city
Montgomery County Commissioners gave their approval to an inter-local agreement with the City of Crawfordsville for the provision of county-wide emergency medical ambulance service. The agreement approved Monday covers all incorporated towns and incorporated areas in the county and has a first year price tag of $928,152. The cost will...
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Journal Review
James ‘Jim’ R. LaFollette
James “Jim” R. LaFollette, 67, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at home, in Terre Haute. He was born Oct. 9, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to James “Don” and Norma (Kell) LaFollette. Jim was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1974 and ITT Technical Institute in...
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association
Seventeen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were approved. A new Master Gardeners basic training class is beginning Feb. 7. Format for the class is hybrid with Tuesday evening two-hour...
Journal Review
Elliott Grace Morrison
Elliott Grace Morrison, a daughter, born Nov. 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brian and Emma (Rivers) Morrison. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She was welcomed home by a brother, Boston Rivers, 8. Maternal grandparents are Bob Rivers, Crawfordsville, and the late Jaye Rivers-Goda. Maternal great-grandparents...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Journal Review
Daniel Anthony Nehila
Daniel Anthony Nehila passed away Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Richmond, Indiana. He was 39. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended school at Lebanon and graduated from North Harford High School in Maryland. He later earned a plumbing certification and was working as a licensed plumber for D.B. Plumbing. Daniel was baptized at Life’s Journey Church in Lebanon.
Journal Review
Silas William Robert Harvey
Silas William Robert Harvey, a son, born Nov. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Elizabeth N. (Owens) Harvey, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed home by brothers, Gabriel Taylor and Lucian Robinson. Maternal grandmother is Brenda of Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Hazel, Crawfordsville.
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
Journal Review
United Way helps serve the community
Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a multi-part series supplied by the United Way of Montgomery County which features its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
Journal Review
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr.
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr., 52, of Tangier passed this life and went home to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022. “JR” was born Dec. 25, 1969, at Clinton, Indiana, to Hugh Wesley Doty Sr. and Donna Lee (English) Cooper. He was a lifelong resident of Tangier, graduating in 1988 from Turkey Run High School.
wfft.com
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
Journal Review
Girl, 7, waiting for a mentor
Jenna is a 7-year-old girl who live in a home with three other siblings. Jenna likes to do almost everything on the check list. She especially likes to go to parks, swim, play with Barbies and do arts and craft activities. Jenna’s favorite color is pink and she wants to be a princess when she grows up. If she could have a special day to do anything she wanted she would like to go to the park, go swimming and eat at Applebee’s.
