BBC

DP World Tour Championship: Tommy Fleetwood boosted by home comforts in Dubai

Fresh from posting his first victory for three years Tommy Fleetwood will prepare for European golf's season finale by doing the school run. The DP World Tour Championship is just a buggy ride away from the Englishman's new home in Dubai and Fleetwood can make the shortest of journeys to and from the course knowing he is completing a golf season of genuine progress.
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin

Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
Rory McIlroy says Greg Norman must quit LIV to end 'stalemate' in men's game

Greg Norman must quit as commissioner of the breakaway LIV Tour to end the "stalemate" in golf's acrimonious civil war, says Rory McIlroy. The world number one is at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai where he is in pole position to land the European tour's order of merit title for the fourth time.

