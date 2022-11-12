Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Tommy Fleetwood boosted by home comforts in Dubai
Fresh from posting his first victory for three years Tommy Fleetwood will prepare for European golf's season finale by doing the school run. The DP World Tour Championship is just a buggy ride away from the Englishman's new home in Dubai and Fleetwood can make the shortest of journeys to and from the course knowing he is completing a golf season of genuine progress.
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
BBC
Rory McIlroy says Greg Norman must quit LIV to end 'stalemate' in men's game
Greg Norman must quit as commissioner of the breakaway LIV Tour to end the "stalemate" in golf's acrimonious civil war, says Rory McIlroy. The world number one is at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai where he is in pole position to land the European tour's order of merit title for the fourth time.
‘Disappointing and unsurprising’: Qatar 2022 organisers reject ‘fake fan’ claims
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee has rejected accusations there are fake paid football fans at the World Cup, after videos of Indian expats cheering on the England team in Doha went viral on social media. Some greeted the clips with scepticism, although the Guardian spoke to half a dozen supporters...
Comments / 0