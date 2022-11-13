ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
 3 days ago
Ye, formerly Kanye West, in Paris, France, on October 2, 2022. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
  • Rolling Stone interviewed staffers at Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap who worked with Kanye West.
  • Staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work environment.
  • "How he is on social media is exactly how he's like with employees," one staffer said.

The recently disgraced rapper, Ye — also known as Kanye West — fostered a "cult-like" workplace where staffers' jobs were constantly in peril, Rolling Stone reported.

The outlet interviewed almost two dozen individuals who worked with Ye at Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap. The staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work environment where "you have to constantly agree with him."

"His anger at us in everyday interactions was just inappropriate, and honestly an HR nightmare," an Adidas Yeezy designer told the outlet.

"How he is on social media is exactly how he's like with employees," an Adidas Yeezy senior staffer added.

One staffer recalled being fired for suggesting they play Drake, who West used to have rap beef with. Multiple staffers also reported West's criticism of their outfits created a culture where most people dressed in Yeezy apparel. One creative was fired after wearing a yellow sweater when West told them to "dress for the palette or you dress in black," according to the Rolling Stone report.

"We [didn't] leave unless Kanye leaves," one employee told the outlet. "Nobody wanted anything to go wrong while Kanye was there because your job obviously could be in jeopardy if a mega-superstar is there and the printer doesn't work."

West reportedly told staff that his Yeezy fashion show was inspired by "skinheads and Nazis." At the show, he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt, prompting backlash from fans and critics. In other recent instances, West made antisemitic and other harmful remarks in interviews and on Twitter. As a consequence, he lost many of his business connections and subsequently, his billionaire status.

Adidas, Gap, and Yeezy Mafia did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Insider also reached out to two representatives for West.

Comments / 84

Joan Stepp
2d ago

Those were a bit extreme. Poor yellow sweater person. Now, the one that suggested Drake should have used some common sense. If the 2 had beef, why in the unholy hell would he want that played in his domain? Both unfortunate events and loss of income to provide for their families.

Reply
9
Wanda Spence
2d ago

This is a prime example of mental illness. No one seems to want to get him help. This disease he has is controlled thru medication. He just needs someone to say enough and get him the help he needs.

Reply
8
SpeakUp
3d ago

He leaks all that going on with him. Oops no-one is talking about me let me put this out there. Boy bye bye!!!!!

Reply(15)
15
