FIFA World Cup Stadiums In Qatar: Facts And Photos

By Robert Summerscales
Eight stadiums will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They are all situated within a 35-mile radius of Doha, making Qatar 2022 the most localized World Cup ever.

All eight stadiums will be cooled using solar power.

Scroll down for photos and facts about the stadiums.

Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000
Distance from Doha city center: 10 miles

Lusail Stadium, also known as Lusail Iconic Stadium, is Qatar's largest World Cup venue.

But its 80,000 capacity will be reduced to 40,000 after the tournament to make space for shops, cafes and a health clinic, as well as athletic and education facilities.

Brazil and Argentina will both play two group games at Lusail Stadium, which will also host one match in each knockout round, including the final.

World Cup matches at Lusail Stadium: 10

November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Group C)
November 24: Brazil vs Serbia (Group G)
November 26: Argentina vs Mexico (Group C)
November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay (Group H)
November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Group C)
December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil (Group G)
December 6: Group H winners vs Group G runners-up (last 16)
December 9: Second quarter-final
December 13: First semi-final
December 18: Final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1np90D_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Lusail Stadium

IMAGO/Xinhua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6AGT_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Lusail Stadium

IMAGO/Xinhua

Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000
Distance from Doha city center: 27 miles

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor is where Qatar 2022 will officially begin. It will host the opening ceremony shortly before the first match on November 20.

Of all the World Cup venues, Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest from Doha.

Its unique design is supposed to resemble the "bayt al sha'ar", the tents historically used by the nomadic people of Qatar.

World Cup matches at Al Bayt Stadium: 9

November 20: Qatar vs Ecuador (Group A)
November 23: Morocco vs Croatia (Group F)
November 25: England vs USA (Group B)
November 27: Spain vs Germany (Group E)
November 29: Holland vs Qatar (Group A)
December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany (Group E)
December 4: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up (last 16)
December 10: Fourth quarter-final
December 14: Second semi-final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2draCA_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Al Bayt Stadium

IMAGO/MIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOAZc_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Al Bayt Stadium

IMAGO/Pixsell/Igor Kralj

Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000
Distance from Doha city center: 14 miles

Images of Al Janoub Stadium went viral after the designs were first published, with some commenters claiming it resembled a vagina.

The late Dame Zaha Hadid, who designed the stadium, responded by telling Time Magazine in 2013: "It's really embarrassing they come up with nonsense stuff like this. What are they saying? Everything with a hole in it is a vagina? That's ridiculous."

World Cup matches at Al Janoub Stadium: 7

November 22: France vs Australia (Group D)
November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Group G)
November 26: Tunisia vs Australia (Group D)
November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia (Group G)
November 30: Australia vs Denmark (Group D)
December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay (Group H)
December 5: Group E winners vs Group F runners-up (last 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JW0f_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Al Janoub Stadium

IMAGO/Just Pictures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgNf5_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Al Janoub Stadium

IMAGO/MIS

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 44,740

Distance from Doha city center: 14 miles

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, home to Al-Rayyan SC, is in Umm Al Afaei, one of Qatar's most historic cities, right on the edge of the desert.

This is where Wales will play all three of their group games, including their opening fixture against the USMNT.

World Cup matches at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium: 7

November 21: USA vs Wales (Group B)
November 23: Belgium vs Canada (Group F)
November 24: Wales vs Iran (Group B)
November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica (Group E)
November 29: Wales vs England (Group B)
December 1: Croatia vs Belgium (Group F)
December 3: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up (last 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uk5L0_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

IMAGO/NurPhoto/Simon Holmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZUNz_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

IMAGO/Xinhua

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 45,350

Distance from Doha city center: 7 miles

Education City Stadium, as its name might suggest, is based in the heart of an area containing nine university campuses.

One of the stadium's most impressive features is its exterior built of triangles. They sparkle in the sun during the day and are used to perform a light show at night.

World Cup matches at Education City Stadium: 8

November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia (Group D)
November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea (Group H)
November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Group C)
November 28: South Korea vs Ghana (Group H)
November 30: Tunisia vs France (Group D)
December 2: South Korea vs Portugal (Group H)
December 6: Group F winners vs Group E runners-up (last 16)
December 9: First quarter-final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2isN_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Education City Stadium

IMAGO/Pixsell/Igor Kralj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLRJM_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Education City Stadium

IMAGO/Pixsell/Igor Kralj

Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Distance from Doha city center: 8 miles

This will be the first stadium many fans see in Qatar because international flights pass nearby on their descent into Doha airport.

Its distinctive design is intended to resemble the "gahfiya", which is a traditional woven cap worn by Arab men and boys.

World Cup matches at Al Thumama Stadium: 8

November 21: Senegal vs Holland (Group A)
November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica (Group E)
November 25: Qatar vs Senegal (Group A)
November 27: Belgium vs Morocco (Group F)
November 29: Iran vs USA (Group B)
December 1: Canada vs Morocco (Group F)
December 4: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up (last 16)
December 10: Third quarter-final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IgR3_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Al Thumama Stadium

IMAGO/NurPhoto/Simon Holmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4PAn_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Al Thumama Stadium

IMAGO/Xinhua

Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000

Distance from Doha city center: 6 miles

Stadium 974 is the world's first fully demountable covered soccer stadium.

It takes its name from the number of shipping containers used in its construction. 974 is also Qatar's international calling code.

World Cup matches at Stadium 974: 7

November 22: Mexico vs Poland (Group C)
November 24: Portugal vs Ghana (Group H)
November 26: France vs Denmark (Group D)
November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland (Group G)
November 30: Poland vs Argentina (Group C)
December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland (Group G)
December 4: Group G winners vs Group H runners-up (last 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0OpT_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Stadium 974

IMAGO/MIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U70bP_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Stadium 974

IMAGO/Xinhua

Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 46,416

Distance from Doha city center: 8 miles

This is where England will begin their Group B campaign on November 21.

Gareth Southgate's men will also play here in the round of 16 if they finish second in their group.

World Cup matches at Khalifa International Stadium: 8

November 21: England vs Iran (Group B)
November 23: Germany vs Japan (Group E)
November 25: Holland vs Ecuador (Group A)
November 27: Croatia vs Canada (Group F)
November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal (Group A)
December 1: Japan vs Spain (Group E)
December 3: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up (last 16)
December 17: Third place play-off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6tMj_0j8Al9Bk00
Inside Khalifa International Stadium

IMAGO/NurPhoto/Simon Holmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQ4PF_0j8Al9Bk00
Outside Khalifa International Stadium

IMAGO/Just Pictures/Eurasia Sport Images

