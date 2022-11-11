ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to BYU basketball’s close loss to No. 19 San Diego State

By Jeff Call
 4 days ago
San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) drives past BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) | AP

BYU led No. 19 San Diego State for a little more than 30 minutes Friday night at Viejas Arena, but the Aztecs (2-0) rallied late in the second half and earned a 82-75 victory over the Cougars (1-1).

Here are three keys that helped determine the outcome.

  • BYU had a pair of 10-point leads, one in the first half and one in the second half, only to watch those disappear.
  • SDSU went to the free throw line 37 times, making 26, while the Cougars had only 16 attempts from the charity stripe, making 10. BYU also had 20 turnovers, with the Aztecs scoring 17 off those giveaways.
  • Spencer Johnson led the way for the Cougars with 17 points and seven rebounds. SDSU was led by Jaedon LeDee, who had 23 points, Darrion Trammell (21) and Nathan Mensah (14 points, 10 rebounds.)

