3 keys to BYU basketball’s close loss to No. 19 San Diego State

San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) drives past BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) | AP

BYU led No. 19 San Diego State for a little more than 30 minutes Friday night at Viejas Arena, but the Aztecs (2-0) rallied late in the second half and earned a 82-75 victory over the Cougars (1-1).

Here are three keys that helped determine the outcome.