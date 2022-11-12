Late goal pushes Mississippi State past NM State 2-1 in NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE, MISS. – New Mexico State women’s soccer’s historical run finally came to an end as the fell to Mississippi State 2-1 Friday night.

“Its tough to have words right now. I think it’s just an emotional game – I’m so incredibly proud of my staff, my team, the school, I mean what these guys have done for our school has been super special this year,” head coach Rob Baarts said after the game.

Loma McNeese scored the only goal for the Aggies in the 74th- minute of the match. The score came off a Bianca Chacon assist – her ninth goal of the season, which tied her with Devin Hart (2009) for most assists tallied in a season in program history. For McNeese, she is now tied with Aileen Garcia (2017) for third most goals scored in a single season (10).

“I think though-out the season I gained a level of confidence in using my body and I think that I’ve always been confident in that, so when that ball slipped right through by Bianca [Chacon] I just used my body to protect the ball and went up and shot,” McNeese said.

The season might be over, but there is plenty upside in this program for the future, especially with only three seniors leaving after this season.

“The path that these seniors have laid, it’s a foundation that we won’t take lightly. The girls that come in, the freshman that come in next fall will know exactly what our standard is because of what these guys have done, and they will never be able to drop that now,” Baarts said.

New Mexico State will move over to Conference USA next season as they close out their final season in the WAC as Champions.

