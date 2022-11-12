Read full article on original website
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Social media, fans react to Texas football’s bad loss to TCU
A loss that will be a tough one to swallow for No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs take care of business on the night of Nov. 12. Texas couldn’t muster anything on offense as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was completely flat for the entire game.
Look: Red Oak stuns Denton Ryan in Texas 5A football playoffs
The Red Oak Hawks had nothing to lose. After erasing a 21-point deficit on Friday night to force overtime against Denton Ryan, the Hawks went for the win. Jaylon Robinson completed the game-winning two-point conversion to Brayden Robinson in the first overtime to give Red Oak a stunning ...
12newsnow.com
High School Football Area Round Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
Plainview, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with West Columbia Charter School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
kogt.com
2022-23 Boys and Girls Basketball Schedules
The season starts with some new coaches in the area. Eric Girola takes over the Orangefield girls program and Larry Sterling will lead the Bridge City girls. Also at WOS Jaden Towner is the new head coach. The Vidor boys welcome new coach Jason Hoyt. Vidor Boys Basketball. Vidor Girls...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial High School's Ja'Quan Holmes catches a tipped ball in the week 12 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Memorial High School's Ja'Quan Holmes. The week 12 game of the week featured East Chambers High School Vs. Woodville High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
Port Neches, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 12, 2022, 11:00:00.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-elected
The residents of Uvdale are disappointed that Texas voters voted for Governor Abbott to have his third-term in office but said they were not really surprised. The people who live in Uvdale are dismayed by the decision of voters in Texas to give Governor Greg Abbott a third term in office.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Main Event in Beaumont hiring, set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area. Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lamar State College-PA getting $1.75M grant from east Texas foundation to help fund state-of-the-art CDL facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An east Texas foundation is helping an area college fund a state-of-the-art CDL facility, hoping to bring more job opportunities to east and Southeast Texans. In February 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Lamar State College-Port Arthur would get a $4.3 million Economic Development...
kjas.com
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
Fiery wreck involving tanker truck shuts down IH-10 in Beaumont for hours Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The freeway has reopened after fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler beneath the Interstate 10 overpass on Major Dr Thursday afternoon in Beaumont forced the closure of the interstate in both directions. Immediately following the wreck a large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising...
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
'It's really good for the area' : Next steps for new development in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2022 midterm elections, two voters helped pass a plan that would bring a new development to Beaumont's West End. The developers brought in one mobile home to the land and had two people move in on September 2022. Those two people moved in with...
