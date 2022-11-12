ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FanSided

Social media, fans react to Texas football’s bad loss to TCU

A loss that will be a tough one to swallow for No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs take care of business on the night of Nov. 12. Texas couldn’t muster anything on offense as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was completely flat for the entire game.
AUSTIN, TX
12newsnow.com

High School Football Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Football PRO

Plainview, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with West Columbia Charter School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
SILSBEE, TX
kogt.com

2022-23 Boys and Girls Basketball Schedules

The season starts with some new coaches in the area. Eric Girola takes over the Orangefield girls program and Larry Sterling will lead the Bridge City girls. Also at WOS Jaden Towner is the new head coach. The Vidor boys welcome new coach Jason Hoyt. Vidor Boys Basketball. Vidor Girls...
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
High School Football PRO

Port Neches, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 12, 2022, 11:00:00.
PORT NECHES, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Large home in Newton destroyed by fire

A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
NEWTON, TX

