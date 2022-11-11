ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhcougars.com

Men’s Hoops Hosts Oral Roberts in Cougar Classic on Monday

HOUSTON – Winners of its first two games to open the season, the No. 3 University of Houston Men's Basketball program returns to the Fertitta Center to play host to Oral Roberts at 7 p.m., Monday, in the first game of the Cougar Classic. Houston enters the first of...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Ties Win Streak Record with Sweep of Wichita State

WICHITA, Kansas – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team tied the program record with its 17th straight win, powering to a straight-set win on the road against Wichita State behind 15 kills from senior Abbie Jackson. Houston (25-2, 16-0 The American) will look to break the record...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Georgiades has Record Night as #23 Volleyball Sweeps Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Junior libero Kate Georgiades broke the program record for digs in a three-set match with 34 as the No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team posted their 16th straight win and sixth consecutive sweep in a 3-0 win over Tulsa on Friday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Houston women's basketball team fell to New Mexico on Saturday, 68-61 in The Pit in front of 4,568 fans despite a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds from graduate Tatyana Hill. New Mexico (1-1) shot more than double the number of free...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

#3/3 Men’s Basketball Overcomes Slick Floor, Beats Saint Joseph's

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to beat Saint Joseph's 81-55 Friday night in the Veterans Classic. Junior forward J'Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Men’s Golf Welcomes Two on Signing Day

HOUSTON – Chi-Chun Chen has joined the University of Houston Men's Golf program after signing a National Letter of Intent, Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke announced Friday. Both will compete as freshmen in 2023-24 and have four years of eligibility remaining. Joining the Cougars from CTBC International Academy, Chen...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy