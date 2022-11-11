Read full article on original website
Related
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
19 Genuinely Worthwhile "Life Hacks" That've Actually Made A Major Difference In The Lives Of People Who Tried Them
"I started doing it as a kid in high school, and now, I'm retired. I still do it every day for my piece of mind."
psychologytoday.com
What Do You Really Want in a Dating Partner?
Dating is hard, but the easy part would seem to be knowing what you want in a partner. The context or the situation has a greater impact on what you think you want in a partner than you may realize. What you say you want in a relationship may not...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Feel Appreciated by Your Partner?
Feeling appreciated by one's partner is like "glue" that can help keep the relationship together during tough times. People who experience a sense of appreciation from their partners are better able to navigate conflict and financial stressors. Gratitude supports enhanced well-being and life satisfaction. For many of us, just managing...
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side
People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It
What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?. A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash. The poster says she met...
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Woman Says Store Didn't Tell Her She Was Fired, Kept Showing Up to Work
Companies usually have a set of protocols they follow whenever they're forced to let someone go. If the employee has a key to a building, a work phone or email, or any other type of account associated with the company, those are usually disabled or revoked upon termination. Article continues...
I live in an affluent area, but I have a secret I can’t tell my neighbours: I don’t know how I’ll survive this winter | Marin
Rishi Sunak is super rich – how can he relate to anyone who can’t afford fruit for their kids, £9.35 for a prescription, or a tank of petrol to get to work
How to spot gaslighting: 16 things that gaslighters say to manipulate you
Gaslighters will try to make their victims question their reality by saying things like "you have a terrible memory" or "you're too sensitive."
You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old
Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate
A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
I regret my baby’s name – I thought it was common & cute but everyone assumes he’s a girl
ONE Australian mom has thought she made the right decision for her baby boy's name, but now she's not sure as everyone assumes he's a girl. TikTok mom Elli didn't believe the name she chose for her son to be that obscure, and she's still running into issues. You should...
Comments / 0