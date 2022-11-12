Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
AOL Corp
Watchdog asks FEC to probe $20 million Trump transfer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A watchdog group on Monday asked the U.S. Federal Election Commission to probe a $20 million transfer between two groups tied to former President Donald Trump, alleging the money was illegally sponsoring Trump's aim to return to the White House. Trump has repeatedly hinted that he plans...
MSNBC
Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
In Just-Unsealed Filing, DOJ Asks Mar-a-Lago Special Master to Force Trump to Confirm Seized Files Are Authentic in a Sworn Affidavit
In a just-unsealed filing, the Department of Justice asked the special master reviewing thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago for attorney-client and other privileges to force former President Donald Trump to verify the inventory through a sworn affidavit. Such an order would compel Trump to affirm or dispute the authenticity...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe of allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose...
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
Abandoned: Trump’s election denialism meets 2022 electoral reality
Donald Trump reportedly had a plan to do an encore of his 2020 election denialism and to sow chaos in Tuesday’s midterm election. It depended on the willingness of his crew of MAGA candidates to cry foul if they lost. His plan was a spectacular failure. A bandwagon of...
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve...
Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
Supreme Court lifts hold on Sen. Graham testimony in 2020 election investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way...
msn.com
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
Trump Org. controller said he was ordered to hide benefits on tax forms
Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company's criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday.
Legal expert weighs in on Trump's lawsuit fighting subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss former President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.
GOP Now Covered In 'Trumpfunk,' Crows Lincoln Project Critic
"The bigger lesson is that the Trumpfunk was all over them,” Rick Wilson quipped.
Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement
Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump blames McConnell for GOP election losses: ‘He blew the midterms’
Former President Trump sought to pin blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Sunday after Republicans lost the battle for control of the Senate. While the GOP is still favored to win the House, the party fell far short of its expectations heading into Tuesday, and many Republicans have blamed the former president and the candidates he backed in key swing states.
