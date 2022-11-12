How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: No letdown for No. 2 Jenks in playoff opener

By Buck Ringgold

Jenks photo by Michael Kinney

Here is how SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 high school football teams fared this week.

1. Tulsa Union (10-0) drew a first-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

The Redhawks return to action in next week's Class 6AI quarterfinal against one of their main rivals, Broken Arrow, which beat Norman in an opening-round game Friday.

2. Jenks (9-2) beat Edmond North, 68-14, in first round of 6AI playoffs

There was no letdown for the Trojans following their epic takedown of Bixby last week. Friday's win sets up an intriguing 6AI quarterfinal game next week at Mustang.

3. Bixby (9-1) drew a first-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

Though the Spartans were off Friday, they were still busy earlier that morning, as the team was profiled on NBC's "Today" show. They will be back in business next week, hosting Enid in the quarterfinals.

4. Coweta (11-0) beat Claremore, 53-14, in first round of 5A playoffs

The Tigers had minimal trouble as they easily won their postseason opener.

5. Stillwater (10-0) drew a first-round bye in the 6AII playoffs

Stillwater had an extra week to enjoy its win against Muskogee which secured the district title for the Pioneers. They will be at home in next week's quarterfinals against Bartlesville, which survived Lawton in overtime, 36-30.

6. Choctaw (9-1) drew a first-round bye in the 6AII playoffs

Another serious contender for the 6AII title, the Yellowjackets enjoyed the week off before resuming action with a home quarterfinal next week against Sand Springs.

7. Cushing (11-0) beat Broken Bow, 48-0, in first round of 4A playoffs

The Tigers were upended in the opening round of the playoffs last season. Not this time, as they crushed the Savages in Friday's opening-round 4A game.

8. Edmond Deer Creek (9-1) drew a first-round bye in the 6AII playoffs

Deer Creek's only regular-season loss was to Choctaw. The Antlers kick off their postseason run next week with a home quarterfinal against Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

9. OKC Bishop McGuinness (9-1) beat El Reno, 46-24, in first round of 5A playoffs

The Fighting Irish are one of the strong teams in the mix for the 5A gold ball. They'll get to prove their worth next week with a quarterfinal game at 5A No. 1 ranked Coweta.

10. Mustang (8-2) drew a first-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

No doubt, Mustang's coaches were intently watching the Jenks' first-round playoff win against Edmond North. Now, they must prepare for the coming week, when the Trojans pay a visit in one of the state's more anticipated matchups.

11. Lincoln Christian (10-1) beat Bristow, 68-19, in first round of 3A playoffs

The Bulldogs have been eager to get the playoffs under way after falling short in the title game each of the past two seasons. They handled their first playoff exam with flying colors.

12. Grove (11-0) beat Sapulpa, 70-28, in first round of 5A playoffs

It was another big night for Emmanuel Crawford, the Ridgerunners' superstar tailback. He rushed for 294 yards on 27 carries and scored six TDs in the opening-round playoff win.

13. Del City (9-2) beat Tulsa Bishop Kelley, 41-14, in first round of 5A playoffs

Despite a snowstorm in the early moments of the game, the Eagles continued to fly high, notching a decisive opening-round win. Tailback Aaron Carter helped lead the way with his 169-yard performance on 15 carries, scoring three TDs.

14. Midwest City Carl Albert (9-2) beat Lawton MacArthur, 45-7, in first round of 5A playoffs

The Titans know how to go far in the postseason. They definitely will have something to say as far as which 5A team hoists the gold ball in a few weeks.

15. Rejoice Christian (10-1) lost to Beggs, 48-28, in first round of 2A playoffs

A stunning reversal of fortune for both teams. In early September, the Eagles handed the Demons a 70-16 pummeling. But in the rematch Friday, Beggs got its revenge in perhaps the biggest upset on the opening night of the playoffs.

16. Muskogee (9-1) drew a first-round bye in the 6AII playoffs

The Roughers have had an extra week to mull over their loss to Stillwater in the regular-season finale. They will be more than eager to get back on the field, as Muskogee has a home quarterfinal next week against Ponca City.

17. McAlester (9-2) beat Collinsville, 27-14, in first round of 5A playoffs

The Buffaloes got their revenge on the Cardinals, who beat McAlester in an epic 5A title game last season. Friday's rematch was just as thrilling, as McAlester got a late go-ahead TD from Erik McCarty and a game-sealing 98-yard pick-six in the final seconds from Chaz Bradley.

18. Washington (11-0) beat Atoka, 54-7, in first round of 2A playoffs

It was a double-win of sorts for the Warriors. They won their playoff opener, and with Rejoice Christian's loss to Beggs, Washington now takes over as the favorite to win it all in 2A.

19. Norman North (8-2) drew a first-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

The Timberwolves' regular-season win against Jenks continues to be more impressive as the Trojans have been on a roll ever since. Now, Norman North must cool off another hot squad, as the Timberwolves play host to Owasso - which has won six straight games after a 1-4 start - in next week's quarterfinals.

20. Owasso (7-4) beat Westmoore, 41-7, in first round of 6AI playoffs

Don't overlook the Rams, and don't overlook a Bill Blankenship-coached team. They have been battle-tested and have a chance to spoil the pecking order in 6AI, starting with next week's road quarterfinal at Norman North.

21. Collinsville (9-2) lost to McAlester, 27-14, in first round of 5A playoffs

Though the Cardinals fell in the first round and won't get to repeat as 5A champions, all things considered, it was still a very solid season for a Collinsville squad which lost a ton of senior starters off of that title squad.

22. Tulsa Metro Christian (11-0) beat Pauls Valley, 41-14, in first round of 3A playoffs

The Patriots' win on Friday sets up a very good quarterfinal matchup next week, a crosstown clash with Cascia Hall, which manhandled a very good Muldrow squad in its first-round playoff Friday.

23. Gore (11-0) beat Fairland, 63-6, in first round of Class A playoffs

Gore had no problem in its playoff opener. But the Pirates have had trouble getting past the second round in recent years, so can they finally clear that hurdle next week?

24. OKC Heritage Hall (10-1) beat Anadarko, 42-14, in first round of Class 3A playoffs

The Chargers are more than capable of getting to Edmond in a few weeks. Their next game is a home quarterfinal against Stigler, which upended two-time 3A champion Holland Hall in its first-round playoff.

25. Ringling (11-0) beat Cashion, 36-12, in first round of Class A playoffs

Along with McAlester-Collinsville, this was another first-round rematch of a state title game from last year. And much like McAlester got its revenge on Friday, so did the Blue Devils, who dethroned the Wildcats' reign as Class A champs after Cashion's dramatic win against Ringling for the title.