There's the old saying that it's never over until it's over and the Big Horn Rams proved that again with a touchdown and a 2-point try in the final seconds to beat Lovell 8-7 for the 2A Football Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Friday. Rams quarterback Cooper Garber threw a TD pass to Dawson Richards with 11 seconds to go to pull Big Horn to within 1. Garber then caught the pass on the 2-point try, coming off a reverse to seal the Rams' first state title since 2019.

BIG HORN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO