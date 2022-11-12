Read full article on original website
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in MissouriCJ CoombsLawson, MO
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Numerous Northwest, MWSU football players earn all-MIAA honors Tuesday
The MIAA announced its postseason awards and All-MIAA teams for the 2022 football season Tuesday. Northwest Missouri’s Elijah Green was voted the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Green led the MIAA with 21.0 tackles for loss and 11 total sacks on the season. A native of Maryville, the...
CFB Roundup: Bearcats win close bout against Hornets, Ravens win Heart South outright
Bearcats defense stands up late to hold onto win over Emporia State. #10 Northwest Missouri State University was outscored 14-7 in the second half, but a late defensive stop helped the Bearcats hold on to a 27-21 win over #22 Emporia State. The Bearcat defense stifled the normally potent passing...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
kshb.com
Royals to leave Kauffman Stadium, plan for $2B stadium district in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman released a letter Tuesday announcing the team is planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and start exploration for a final location for a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district. "It's becoming challenging to maintain the K," Sherman wrote in a...
Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri
The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.
kmaland.com
1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash
(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
Mahomes throws for four touchdowns, Chiefs beat Jaguars Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. At 7-2, the Chiefs now own the best...
Missouri woman dies after head-on crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Daniel E. Speckman, 46, Greenwood, was eastbound on MO 150 just west of MO 7. The pickup began to slide, crossed...
KCTV 5
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
Raymore-Peculiar student injured by school bus
A Raymore-Peculiar student is being treated at a Kansas City-are hospital after a school bus hit her feet Tuesday morning.
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
