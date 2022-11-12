ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gower, MO

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash

(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Missouri woman dies after head-on crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Daniel E. Speckman, 46, Greenwood, was eastbound on MO 150 just west of MO 7. The pickup began to slide, crossed...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO
