Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
406mtsports.com
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Johnson, Murphy shine at Women's City Bowling tourney
HELENA -- This week Sidelines spotlights the annual USBC Women's City Bowling Tournament, and a trio of runners with local connections at the New York City Marathon. Caitlyn Murphy captured the women's scratch all-events championship at the City Bowling Tourney at Sleeping Giant Lanes, knocking down a total of 1,857 pins. She was followed by runner-up Jaqueline Huff and Kimberly Bolan in third place, with scores of 1,694 and 1,638, respectively. Jessica Johnson garnered the all-events handicap, at 2,106 pins, ahead of Huff (2,099) and Megan Cail (2,062). Johnson also won the singles handicap title, firing a 756, followed by Allee McAlmond and Huff, with identical 725s.
406mtsports.com
Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone
CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
NBCMontana
Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
Renowned Montana Town Nearly Named ‘Copperopolis’ by it’s Famous Founder
Nope, it's not Butte. But we discovered a pile of interesting historical markers that all originated in another important Montana town. When the town in question was to be platted, it's founder wanted to call it "Copperopolis". What WOULD have been "Copperopolis" wasn't famous for copper so much as the...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend
Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
montanarightnow.com
Helena-area air quality revised from "poor" to "watch" status Monday
Helena’s air quality stepped into “poor” territory early Monday, only to be dialed back to “watch” status several hours later in the day. Lewis and Clark Public Health said about 9 a.m. the 24-hour air quality forecast was at a “poor” stage in the Helena area, adding that burning restrictions were in effect until this stage was lifted.
montanarightnow.com
Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love
BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
Armed robbery at Thriftway in Butte, investigation ongoing
The suspects were dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks, and about 5’10” to 6’ tall. One man was armed with a handgun.
Fairfield Sun Times
Law enforcement in Butte looking for two men who robbed a store Friday morning
BUTTE, Mont. - A store in Butte was robbed early Friday morning. Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says two men entered the Thriftway Store at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Amherst St. in Butte around 4:26 am Friday. The men were wearing masks and were dressed in dark...
Comments / 1