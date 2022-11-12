ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game

The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey

When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: Johnson, Murphy shine at Women's City Bowling tourney

HELENA -- This week Sidelines spotlights the annual USBC Women's City Bowling Tournament, and a trio of runners with local connections at the New York City Marathon. Caitlyn Murphy captured the women's scratch all-events championship at the City Bowling Tourney at Sleeping Giant Lanes, knocking down a total of 1,857 pins. She was followed by runner-up Jaqueline Huff and Kimberly Bolan in third place, with scores of 1,694 and 1,638, respectively. Jessica Johnson garnered the all-events handicap, at 2,106 pins, ahead of Huff (2,099) and Megan Cail (2,062). Johnson also won the singles handicap title, firing a 756, followed by Allee McAlmond and Huff, with identical 725s.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone

CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
CODY, WY
NBCMontana

Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend

Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Helena-area air quality revised from "poor" to "watch" status Monday

Helena’s air quality stepped into “poor” territory early Monday, only to be dialed back to “watch” status several hours later in the day. Lewis and Clark Public Health said about 9 a.m. the 24-hour air quality forecast was at a “poor” stage in the Helena area, adding that burning restrictions were in effect until this stage was lifted.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
BUTTE, MT

