Federalsburg, MD

WDEL 1150AM

2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released

Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

South Division Street Bridge in Salisbury to close temporarily for repairs

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is advising residents that the South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement beginning Thursday, November 24th. The bridge is expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 10th. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period...
SALISBURY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Homecoming at UMES

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – It’s homecoming weekend at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The women’s Hawks brought in the W with a score of 76 to 50 against Washington College. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

South Division Street Bridge to Close for Repairs-Nov. 24

SALISBURY, Md.-South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement from Thursday, November 24 through Tuesday, January 10. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period. All surrounding streets will be unaffected. All locators and Central Alarm have been notified of this closure.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Ristorante Antipasti

OCEAN CITY, Md.– For over twenty years, locals and visitors alike have spoken highly of Ristorante Antipasti in Ocean City, which has been featured on TV shows like Food Network’s “Best Of” and, now, this week’s Foodie Friday. Ristorante Antipasti is located at 3101 Philadelphia...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Revelation Brewery wins gold at Great American Beer Fest

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Local Brewery Revelation in Rehoboth Beach won the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. Congrats to Co-Owner Patrick Staggs and everyone at Revelation Brewing who were responsible for helping them win gold. They are located in Rehoboth Beach and are opening another location in Georgetown in 2023.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Overturned Propane Truck Ties Up Traffic On Route 50 Bridge In Anne Arundel On Monday Morning

US Route 50 was shut down in both directions at the Severn River Bridge on Monday morning in Maryland after a propane tank overturned on the bridge, tying up traffic. An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department during the morning commute regarding a large propane tank that overturned, forcing emergency crews to close all lanes in both sides of the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBOC

The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Dover Police issue Gold Alert for 36-year-old man

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 36-year-old Dover man. Christopher Madura of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored or treated, according to police. Madura is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth mobile home fire under investigation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A mobile home in the Rehoboth Beach area was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. We’re told crews responded to the Love Creek Park community at around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. No...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

