Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEL 1150AM
2022 DIAA Football Tournament pairings released
Smyrna, Caravel, and Laurel will serve as the top seeds for the three DIAA Football Championship Tournaments announced on Sunday. Smyrna will lead the 3A bracket, a year after losing to Middletown in the 2021 title game. They'll open play against Cape Henlopen, who made the truncated field after improving by three wins from last year's campaign. It is a rematch of Friday's 40-13 win by the Eagles.
WMDT.com
South Division Street Bridge in Salisbury to close temporarily for repairs
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is advising residents that the South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement beginning Thursday, November 24th. The bridge is expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 10th. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period...
No blowout this time, but still a loss for Christopher Newport at Salisbury
Saturday, with a New Jersey Athletic Conference title and an automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line, Christopher Newport and Salisbury played an epic, back-and-forth game worthy of a title clash, but the Sea Gulls still came out on top, holding on for a 36-33 win over the Captains, which snapped their six-game winning streak.
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
iheart.com
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
WMDT.com
Homecoming at UMES
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – It’s homecoming weekend at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The women’s Hawks brought in the W with a score of 76 to 50 against Washington College. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
South Division Street Bridge to Close for Repairs-Nov. 24
SALISBURY, Md.-South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement from Thursday, November 24 through Tuesday, January 10. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period. All surrounding streets will be unaffected. All locators and Central Alarm have been notified of this closure.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Ristorante Antipasti
OCEAN CITY, Md.– For over twenty years, locals and visitors alike have spoken highly of Ristorante Antipasti in Ocean City, which has been featured on TV shows like Food Network’s “Best Of” and, now, this week’s Foodie Friday. Ristorante Antipasti is located at 3101 Philadelphia...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck carrying propane overturns on Severn River Bridge
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WMDT.com
Revelation Brewery wins gold at Great American Beer Fest
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Local Brewery Revelation in Rehoboth Beach won the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. Congrats to Co-Owner Patrick Staggs and everyone at Revelation Brewing who were responsible for helping them win gold. They are located in Rehoboth Beach and are opening another location in Georgetown in 2023.
WMDT.com
Reaction split on proposed youth curfew in Cambridge, city officials say success seen in other counties
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Residents and city officials still divide on the matter of a proposed youth curfew in Cambridge. This comes after the city council held its first reading on ordinance 1207 at a meeting Monday night. Commission President Lajan Cephas says those in favor of the measure called...
Overturned Propane Truck Ties Up Traffic On Route 50 Bridge In Anne Arundel On Monday Morning
US Route 50 was shut down in both directions at the Severn River Bridge on Monday morning in Maryland after a propane tank overturned on the bridge, tying up traffic. An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department during the morning commute regarding a large propane tank that overturned, forcing emergency crews to close all lanes in both sides of the roadway.
Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
Police: 9-year-old shot in Anne Arundel County on Sunday
Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left a 9-year-old injured.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for 36-year-old man
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 36-year-old Dover man. Christopher Madura of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored or treated, according to police. Madura is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth mobile home fire under investigation
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A mobile home in the Rehoboth Beach area was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. We’re told crews responded to the Love Creek Park community at around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. No...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city man buys lottery ticket from Dundalk store and wins $50,000
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city man won $50,000 playing Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 and he plans to spend his prize on improving his home. A new kitchen countertop, a new garage door, and a new fence for his yard are the plans for this extremely fortunate man. The...
Comments / 0