Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
5 Sul Ross Players are Coming Home for UTEP Basketball’s Next Contest
When UTEP (1-1) hosts Sul Ross State (0-1) on Tuesday, five El Paso products are returning to their hometown to face the Miners. Sul Ross' five players from El Paso players include graduate forward Julian Paredes (Canutillo HS alum), junior forward Mitchell Martinez (Eastwood), sophomore combo guard/forward Omar Ibarra (Ysleta), combo guard Christian Nevarez (Americas) and guard Manny Flores (Chapin).
Raising Cane’s Opening Date Is Set For It’s 3rd Location Here in Midland Odessa!
Get ready Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is set to open up their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. • NEW RAISING CANES LOCATION SET TO OPEN UP ON NOVEMBER 30TH!. The new location will be located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in...
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
KVIA
El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
KFOX 14
'Just be open and clear': Drivers demand TxDOT reimbursement after rebar popped tires
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. KFOX14 reached out...
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing conditions expected this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its first freeze this week as back-to-back cold fronts drop overnight lows below freezing. The first cold front moved through El Paso Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s. This cold front is expected to drop overnight lows close...
cbs7.com
Interstate 20 traffic east of loop 250 being diverted west on Rankin Highway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says officers with the Midland Police Department are working an accident in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. This is around one-half mile east of Loop 250. Traffic on Interstate 20 is being diverted west on Rankin highway. Drivers are encouraged to...
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
District 1 candidates clash over finances as El Paso council race heads to runoff
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Analisa Cordova Silverstein and Brian Kennedy are continuing their campaigns before voters get to decide which one will take the seat on the El Paso City Council for District 1. Kennedy won 42 percent of the votes on Election Day, taking the lead over Cordova Silverstein who won 25 percent. […]
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. ------------------------------------------------------------- An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident...
KVIA
Montwood High School evacuated as police search school following bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas -- Montwood High School in east El Paso was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat made to the campus, according to a Socorro Independent School District spokesman. Police are currently inspecting the campus. According to the spokesman, students have not been let out for the day,...
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week. On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th. This comes as we see a series of cold...
Comments / 0