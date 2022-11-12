ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

5 Sul Ross Players are Coming Home for UTEP Basketball’s Next Contest

When UTEP (1-1) hosts Sul Ross State (0-1) on Tuesday, five El Paso products are returning to their hometown to face the Miners. Sul Ross' five players from El Paso players include graduate forward Julian Paredes (Canutillo HS alum), junior forward Mitchell Martinez (Eastwood), sophomore combo guard/forward Omar Ibarra (Ysleta), combo guard Christian Nevarez (Americas) and guard Manny Flores (Chapin).
EL PASO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
MIDLAND, TX
KVIA

El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
SEATTLE, WA
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing conditions expected this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its first freeze this week as back-to-back cold fronts drop overnight lows below freezing. The first cold front moved through El Paso Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s. This cold front is expected to drop overnight lows close...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. ------------------------------------------------------------- An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident...
MIDLAND, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy