Seattle, WA

NHL

Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. "Just a big win," Tavares said. "Just that more meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils)."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS

FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NJD@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Strome, Ducks top Red Wings in OT to end three-game skid

ANAHEIM -- Ryan Strome scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Tuesday. Mason McTavish and John Klingberg scored, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks (5-10-1), who ended a three-game losing streak but remain the only NHL team without a win in regulation.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Bobrovsky makes 41 saves to help Panthers hold off Capitals

Verhaeghe scores twice late, Florida hands Washington seventh loss in nine games. Aleksander Barkov's three points, Matthew Tkachuk's three assists and Carter Verhaeghe's two goals led the Panthers' 5-2 win vs. the Capitals. 04:58 •. Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves, including 21 in the third period, to help the Florida...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Avalanche Drop 3-2 Loss to Blues

Colorado dropped a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday night which snapped their previous four-game win streak. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado's previous four-game point streak came to an end. The Avalanche are now 8-5-1 on the season.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Horvat, Canucks hand Sabres sixth straight loss

BUFFALO -- Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks, who handed the Buffalo Sabres their sixth straight loss with a 5-4 win at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 28 saves for the Canucks (5-9-3), who ended a three-game losing streak.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways

Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week

COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild

NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games. "It's a hard league to win in," Johansen...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville

Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Recap: Lightning 5, Stars 4 - OT

Alex Killorn ends a back-and-forth battle against the Stars with the game-winning goal in overtime. The Lightning and Stars traded punches all night long on Tuesday before Alex Killorn delivered the game-winner in overtime to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory. With neither side able to pull away, the...
TAMPA, FL

