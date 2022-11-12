Read full article on original website
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky, penalty kill shine bright as Panthers beat Capitals
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves and Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Strong in the face of adversity, Florida went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. "I think our penalty kill deserves...
NHL
Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. "Just a big win," Tavares said. "Just that more meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils)."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
NHL
NJD@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
Strome, Ducks top Red Wings in OT to end three-game skid
ANAHEIM -- Ryan Strome scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Tuesday. Mason McTavish and John Klingberg scored, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks (5-10-1), who ended a three-game losing streak but remain the only NHL team without a win in regulation.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
RECAP: Berggren scores first NHL goal in Red Wings' 3-2 OT loss to Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jonatan Berggren scored his first career NHL goal, but the Red Wings fell, 3-2, in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Honda Center. Berggren opened the scoring on the power play at 7:12 in the first period, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 advantage.
NHL
Bobrovsky makes 41 saves to help Panthers hold off Capitals
Verhaeghe scores twice late, Florida hands Washington seventh loss in nine games. Aleksander Barkov's three points, Matthew Tkachuk's three assists and Carter Verhaeghe's two goals led the Panthers' 5-2 win vs. the Capitals. 04:58 •. Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves, including 21 in the third period, to help the Florida...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Loss to Blues
Colorado dropped a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday night which snapped their previous four-game win streak. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado's previous four-game point streak came to an end. The Avalanche are now 8-5-1 on the season.
NHL
Horvat, Canucks hand Sabres sixth straight loss
BUFFALO -- Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks, who handed the Buffalo Sabres their sixth straight loss with a 5-4 win at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 28 saves for the Canucks (5-9-3), who ended a three-game losing streak.
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week
COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
NHL
Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games. "It's a hard league to win in," Johansen...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Strome Guide Ducks to Comeback 3-2 OT Win over Detroit
John Klingberg tied the game with 46.2 seconds left in regulation and Ryan Strome buried the overtime winner, giving the Ducks a 3-2 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Honda Center. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the win, Anaheim improved to 5-10-1 on...
NHL
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Stars 4 - OT
Alex Killorn ends a back-and-forth battle against the Stars with the game-winning goal in overtime. The Lightning and Stars traded punches all night long on Tuesday before Alex Killorn delivered the game-winner in overtime to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory. With neither side able to pull away, the...
