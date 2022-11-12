ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote

Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Report: Debt collection cases are overwhelming Michigan district courts

Debt collection cases are flooding Michigan's district courts, and residents living in majority Black communities are more than twice as likely to have debt in collections compared with those living in predominantly white neighborhoods. Nearly 2 million debt collection cases were filed in district courts between January 2010 and September 2021 and those lawsuits have financial consequences for consumers, particularly those in low-income and Black communities. The Justice for All Commission — created by the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy