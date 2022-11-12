Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
Comments / 0