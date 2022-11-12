Read full article on original website
Related
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
wchstv.com
Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
Bear firearms season to open up in WV
Firearms season for black bears will open up in West Virginia on Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia State Police Receive $285,000 For Forensic Lab
West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
WTAP
W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on. First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property. Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned....
wchstv.com
Country music singer Cody Johnson to perform at West Virginia State Fairgrounds
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three months after having to cancel his concert at the West Virginia State Fair, Cody Johnson has made plans to return to the Mountain State. The popular country music singer is set to perform at the state fairgrounds on Friday, May 26, according to the venue’s social media pages. He will be joined by country singer Randy Houser.
wchstv.com
Donated Canaan firs arrive at W.Va. Capitol ahead of Joyful Night celebration
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — “Tree”mendous activity was taking place at the West Virginia Capitol on Monday with donations that came from pretty “fir” away. Ahead of the Joyful Night celebration, two Canaan firs provided by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown were being hoisted into place to begin the celebration of the holiday season.
wchstv.com
SBA loan deadline approaches for W.Va. and Ohio residents affected by May 6 flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Businesses and residents in West Virginia and Ohio affected by May 6 flooding eligible for Small Business Administration loans must file return applications for physical property damage by Monday, Nov. 14. The deadline for economic injury application is June 15, 2023. A disaster declaration from...
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
WDTV
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community seeks help with flooding issues
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans is asking for help as multiple homes have been battling flooding and now worry it will get worse. Imagine every time it rains, water pouring into your home and destroying your floors, walls and all your possessions. This is a constant nightmare for some Kentucky Avenue residents.
stalbanswv.com
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
West Virginia 2022 election: Abortion ban fallout fails to materialize for Democrats
When West Virginia lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban in September, a small but vocal group of protesters at the state Capitol vowed retribution. They predicted the ban, which followed the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, would motivate voters to kick out Republican lawmakers. In some places, that...
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
Comments / 0