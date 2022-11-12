ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

West Virginia State Police Receive $285,000 For Forensic Lab

West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
wchstv.com

Country music singer Cody Johnson to perform at West Virginia State Fairgrounds

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three months after having to cancel his concert at the West Virginia State Fair, Cody Johnson has made plans to return to the Mountain State. The popular country music singer is set to perform at the state fairgrounds on Friday, May 26, according to the venue’s social media pages. He will be joined by country singer Randy Houser.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Donated Canaan firs arrive at W.Va. Capitol ahead of Joyful Night celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — “Tree”mendous activity was taking place at the West Virginia Capitol on Monday with donations that came from pretty “fir” away. Ahead of the Joyful Night celebration, two Canaan firs provided by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown were being hoisted into place to begin the celebration of the holiday season.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community seeks help with flooding issues

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans is asking for help as multiple homes have been battling flooding and now worry it will get worse. Imagine every time it rains, water pouring into your home and destroying your floors, walls and all your possessions. This is a constant nightmare for some Kentucky Avenue residents.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
stalbanswv.com

St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
KX News

Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
WISCONSIN STATE

