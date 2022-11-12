ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Depth sets the tone as MSU Billings men's hoops powers past Rocky

BILLINGS — It seems as if whenever an opponent figures out the answers to a Montana State Billings men's basketball lineup, a new crop of players come in to change the questions. The Yellowjackets have a deep roster full of size, speed and athleticism. And with MSUB bound to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

After thrilling win, Broadview-Lavina ready to 'have fun' in 6-man title game

LAVINA- College GameDay has provided some extra buzz ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, but let's not forget the football state championships going on this weekend. In 6-man football, Big Sandy prepares to host Broadview-Lavina after the Pirates won in a nail-biter over Froid-Medicine Lake last Saturday. The...
LAVINA, MT
KULR8

MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition

BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Small town, big impact: Melstone's Grebe's reflect spirit of Cat-Griz rivalry

MELSTONE- Just off U.S. Route 12 is the town of Melstone with a population of 100. A town the railroads abandoned in 1980, it has survived thanks to farmers and ranchers. Located in Musselshell County in Eastern Montana, Melstone high school takes a certain pride in being one of the smallest schools in the state. The 9-12 enrollment is just 25.
MELSTONE, MT
KULR8

Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams

All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alexa Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday. "We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course. "We're trying to give a unique spot for people to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?

It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident

Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
103.7 The Hawk

My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Poor visibility and slick roads Monday night & Tuesday

The Billings area won’t see a lot of snow accumulation with the next round of storms moving in Monday night but it could limit visibility driving. A more unstable clipper system will arrive Monday and bring light snow overnight and into Tuesday. “Be ready for areas of poor visibility...
BILLINGS, MT

