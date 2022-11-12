Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Depth sets the tone as MSU Billings men's hoops powers past Rocky
BILLINGS — It seems as if whenever an opponent figures out the answers to a Montana State Billings men's basketball lineup, a new crop of players come in to change the questions. The Yellowjackets have a deep roster full of size, speed and athleticism. And with MSUB bound to...
KULR8
After thrilling win, Broadview-Lavina ready to 'have fun' in 6-man title game
LAVINA- College GameDay has provided some extra buzz ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, but let's not forget the football state championships going on this weekend. In 6-man football, Big Sandy prepares to host Broadview-Lavina after the Pirates won in a nail-biter over Froid-Medicine Lake last Saturday. The...
KULR8
MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition
BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
KULR8
Small town, big impact: Melstone's Grebe's reflect spirit of Cat-Griz rivalry
MELSTONE- Just off U.S. Route 12 is the town of Melstone with a population of 100. A town the railroads abandoned in 1980, it has survived thanks to farmers and ranchers. Located in Musselshell County in Eastern Montana, Melstone high school takes a certain pride in being one of the smallest schools in the state. The 9-12 enrollment is just 25.
KULR8
Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams
All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alexa Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
KULR8
Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday. "We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course. "We're trying to give a unique spot for people to...
KULR8
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
'It’s surreal': Billings couple heading to World Axe Throwing Championship
The axe throwing duo that will be heading to Appleton, Wis. to compete in the televised world championship Dec. 1-4.
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit of snow and even colder this week
A couple of rounds of snow this week will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Wind near the mountains by next weekend only warm us slightly and could blow around snow on the ground.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?
It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident
Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
Montana boy now cancer free; family drops off hundreds of toys to help others
Cancer is always a tough word to hear, even tougher when that cancer is affecting kids. One Billings family is celebrating a victory over the disease, while also trying to help fighting the battle.
Visitors worried about possibly sick raccoons at Two Moon Park in Billings
Recently at Two Moon Park in the Billings Heights, there have been reports of raccoons exhibiting strange behavior, and that has visitors concerned.
yourbigsky.com
Poor visibility and slick roads Monday night & Tuesday
The Billings area won’t see a lot of snow accumulation with the next round of storms moving in Monday night but it could limit visibility driving. A more unstable clipper system will arrive Monday and bring light snow overnight and into Tuesday. “Be ready for areas of poor visibility...
KULR8
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
Comments / 0