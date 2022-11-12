Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Depth sets the tone as MSU Billings men's hoops powers past Rocky
BILLINGS — It seems as if whenever an opponent figures out the answers to a Montana State Billings men's basketball lineup, a new crop of players come in to change the questions. The Yellowjackets have a deep roster full of size, speed and athleticism. And with MSUB bound to...
KULR8
Small town, big impact: Melstone's Grebe's reflect spirit of Cat-Griz rivalry
MELSTONE- Just off U.S. Route 12 is the town of Melstone with a population of 100. A town the railroads abandoned in 1980, it has survived thanks to farmers and ranchers. Located in Musselshell County in Eastern Montana, Melstone high school takes a certain pride in being one of the smallest schools in the state. The 9-12 enrollment is just 25.
KULR8
Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday. "We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course. "We're trying to give a unique spot for people to...
KULR8
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
KULR8
Billings Mustangs' Elijah Gill named Pioneer League pitcher of the year
BILLINGS — Left-hander Elijah Gill was named the Pioneer League pitcher of the year for the 2022 season on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Billings Mustangs player to win the award since its inception in 2001. Gill went 3-1 with a league-leading 3.26 ERA in 85.2 innings. He struck out...
KULR8
After thrilling win, Broadview-Lavina ready to 'have fun' in 6-man title game
LAVINA- College GameDay has provided some extra buzz ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, but let's not forget the football state championships going on this weekend. In 6-man football, Big Sandy prepares to host Broadview-Lavina after the Pirates won in a nail-biter over Froid-Medicine Lake last Saturday. The...
KULR8
MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition
BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
KULR8
Billings Chamber Host Retiree Career Fair For Older People Looking To Rejoin Workforce
BILLINGS, Mont. Monday Morning Was the first ever retiree brunch and career fair in the magic city hosted by the billings chamber or commerce. The event is for anyone who is looking to renter the workforce after a hiatus. In an article from AARP says 1.7 million people who retired...
KULR8
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
KULR8
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
KULR8
City of Billings to start encrypting law enforcement radio communication
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings/Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center will begin encrypting all City law enforcement radio communications for the safety of officers and security of sensitive information. This change, set to take place on Nov. 15, 2022, means any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner,...
Comments / 0