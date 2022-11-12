Montrose wins a wild one

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Montrose hosted the Golden Demons in the 4A playoffs. Montrose got off to a great start with a 60-yard touchdown run by Blake Griffin. Golden would respond with a drive and score of their own. Quarterback Jazel Riley IV would tie us up at 7. Golden would take a 10-7 lead. But Montrose would score the next 20 points and they all came in the second quarter. Montrose built a 27-10 lead with 3:16 left in the 2nd quarter. Golden would close the half by scoring the next 13 points. 27-23 was your halftime score. In the second half, Golden had all the momentum and they would score the next 14 points. Golden had a 37-27 lead. Montrose would dig deep though and score 20 points in the 4th quarter to win this game, 47-43 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

