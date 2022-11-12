Montrose wins a wild one
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) Montrose hosted the Golden Demons in the 4A playoffs. Montrose got off to a great start with a 60-yard touchdown run by Blake Griffin. Golden would respond with a drive and score of their own. Quarterback Jazel Riley IV would tie us up at 7. Golden would take a 10-7 lead. But Montrose would score the next 20 points and they all came in the second quarter. Montrose built a 27-10 lead with 3:16 left in the 2nd quarter. Golden would close the half by scoring the next 13 points. 27-23 was your halftime score. In the second half, Golden had all the momentum and they would score the next 14 points. Golden had a 37-27 lead. Montrose would dig deep though and score 20 points in the 4th quarter to win this game, 47-43 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 0