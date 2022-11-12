COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown has passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend. Brown was 52. The Arlington, Texas native appeared in 127 games, starting 126 of those games, from 1988-92. A floor leader, Brown averaged 9.0 points per game and scored 1,139 points in his career. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season in 1992. Brown made a team-high 34 three-pointers in 1991 and was second behind Jim Jackson in 1992 with 41 threes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO