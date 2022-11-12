Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Trio Earns All-Region Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With Top 9 finishes at Saturday’s NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships, Addie Engel, Daniella Santos and Andrea Kuhn of the Ohio State women’s cross country team all earned spots on the All-Great Lakes Region Team. All region honors are awarded by the USTFCCCA to the Top 25 finishers in each region. The trio of Ohio natives, who also earned All-Big Ten honors this season, helped the Buckeyes to a second-place finish at the regional, clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Three Buckeyes claimed weekly awards with junior opposite Emily Londot being named Player of the Week, senior libero Kylie Murr being named Defensive Player of the Week and senior setter Mac Podraza being named Setter of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Former Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown has passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend. Brown was 52. The Arlington, Texas native appeared in 127 games, starting 126 of those games, from 1988-92. A floor leader, Brown averaged 9.0 points per game and scored 1,139 points in his career. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season in 1992. Brown made a team-high 34 three-pointers in 1991 and was second behind Jim Jackson in 1992 with 41 threes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Six Buckeyes Win Championships at Del Rosa Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight Buckeyes competed at the Bob Del Rosa Ohio Intercollegiate Open Sunday at the Veale Athletic Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Seven advanced to the finals of their respective brackets and six won championships. In the open division, Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Stroud earned the honor after leading the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns to four different receivers. Three of those scores came in the second half, with his final one going to WR Kameryn Babb, a team captain who has overcome five knee injuries throughout his career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Hosts No. 4 Nebraska Sunday Afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (18-5, 14-1 B1G) hosts No. 4 Nebraska (22-2, 14-1 B1G) on Sunday afternoon in a sold-out match in the Covelli Center. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on a match broadcast live on BTN. Sunday...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Power Through Hoosiers, 56-14, Behind Season-High 340 Rushing Yards
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) used a balanced offensive effort to power through light snow and windy conditions to defeat Indiana (3-7, 1-6) 56-14 Saturday at Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards on 17-of-28 efficiency and five touchdowns. The Buckeyes finished with 662...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Virginia Tech
The Buckeyes opened the dual season with an 18-13 win over No. 14 Virginia Tech Friday at the Covelli Center in Columbus. Check out what senior Kaleb Romero and head coach Tom Ryan had to say following the match below. Ohio State is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Columbia at Covelli.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Remains Undefeated With Win Over Denison
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won their dual meet against Denison on Friday night. The men defeated the Big Red, 182-106, and the women won, 180-108. Men’s Meet Notes. The Buckeyes won the 200 medley relay, with the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sign Four for 2023-24 Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s hockey team has signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Nadine Muzerall announced Friday. Jordan Baxter | Forward | North Delta Secondary School | Delta Hockey Academy | Coquitlam, B.C. Member of the Hockey Canada 2022 U18 World...
