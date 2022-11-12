A lineman did that? Left tackle for DuPont Manual (Kentucky) throws 45-yard touchdown pass

The senior offensive lineman showed off his quarterbacking skills in his final high school football game

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

DuPont Manual (Kentucky) scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of a playoff game, and it wasn’t the quarterback who threw the ball.

It was an offensive lineman.

With Manual down 36-29 to Bullitt East late in a second-round playoff matchup, the Crimsons pulled off a trick play for the ages.

The play started as most others do, with the quarterback taking the snap. Elijah Creech rolled out and brought the defensive line chasing after him. What the defense didn’t see was Trey Ryan, one of Manual’s offensive linemen, slipping away from the play and dropping back in the pocket.

Creech turned around and passed to the big man, who reeled the ball in and took a few steps before chucking it down the field. The pass barely snuck over the Bullitt East defense and into the hands of Jeremiah Blakely, who took it in for a score.

Manual opted to go for two points and the win instead of attempting to kick the extra point and tie the game. It’s a high-risk, high-reward decision, and it didn’t pay off for the Crimsons this time.

Bullitt East came up with a stop to hold on and win 36-35, advancing to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA 6A state playoffs.