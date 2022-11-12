ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

A lineman did that? Left tackle for DuPont Manual (Kentucky) throws 45-yard touchdown pass

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLt1N_0j8AfZ1P00

The senior offensive lineman showed off his quarterbacking skills in his final high school football game

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

DuPont Manual (Kentucky) scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of a playoff game, and it wasn’t the quarterback who threw the ball.

It was an offensive lineman.

With Manual down 36-29 to Bullitt East late in a second-round playoff matchup, the Crimsons pulled off a trick play for the ages.

The play started as most others do, with the quarterback taking the snap. Elijah Creech rolled out and brought the defensive line chasing after him. What the defense didn’t see was Trey Ryan, one of Manual’s offensive linemen, slipping away from the play and dropping back in the pocket.

Creech turned around and passed to the big man, who reeled the ball in and took a few steps before chucking it down the field. The pass barely snuck over the Bullitt East defense and into the hands of Jeremiah Blakely, who took it in for a score.

Manual opted to go for two points and the win instead of attempting to kick the extra point and tie the game. It’s a high-risk, high-reward decision, and it didn’t pay off for the Crimsons this time.

Bullitt East came up with a stop to hold on and win 36-35, advancing to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA 6A state playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Playoff roundup from Georgia's 7A state playoffs

In Georgia’s largest classification, the first round of the playoffs only featured two upsets. Parkview, a No. 4 seed and Harrison, a No. 3 seed were the only two teams to defeat a higher seed on a day where the state’s best proved their worth. Buford, Mill Creek and Colquitt County, the state’s ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Luke Evans, Chaminade Madonna

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – Not many teams have found the end zone against Chaminade-Madonna this season. The Lions have given up just 110 points (12.2 ppg) while cruising to a 9-0 record. That mark is even better over the last five games with Chaminade-Madonna allowing just six points, including four ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Harrison knocks Brookwood from the post-season

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA – Despite being the host team, Brookwood faced a daunting task Saturday afternoon against Harrison in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with star quarterback Dylan Longergan unable to play for the second straight week. With the Alabama commit sidelined with an ...
BROOKWOOD, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy