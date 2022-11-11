Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Are the New York Islanders back?
Tyler Yaremchuk: Let’s take a look at what we saw on the ice last night, another win by the Islanders. Because they’re now 8-2 in their last 10 games. And perhaps the most surprising part about the run this Islanders team has been on early in the year Lane Lambert has them scoring goals 10th in the NHL at 3.35 goals scored per game.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins
The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Yardbarker
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade
In a recent piece for The Athletic, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic, 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Yardbarker
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
MLB
This Sox slugger working on 2023 rebound
CHICAGO -- Yasmani Grandal is putting in the offseason work, just as the upbeat and confident White Sox catcher discussed with the media during the team’s last road series of 2022 in San Diego. Grandal’s intense work has involved 30 training sessions with Paul Goodman, the Chicago Blackhawks’ head...
Comments / 0