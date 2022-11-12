No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO