Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Kicker Wins SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Alabama kicker Will Reichard is this week's SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Hoover, Ala., native won the award for his performance in Alabama's 30-24 win against Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. The senior kicked a hat trick of crucial field goals to put the Tide on top...
Alabama Jumps in College Football Playoff Rankings
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team jumped one spot to No. 8 in Week 11's College Football Playoff Rankings. The jump comes from Washington upsetting Oregon on Saturday night 37-34. Georgia remains the top-ranked program, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No....
Second Half Surge Lifts Alabama Over Ole Miss in Oxford
No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."
Nick Saban Provides Health Update On Eli Ricks After Ole Miss Game
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks appeared to suffer an early injury in Saturday's game at Ole Miss. Ricks, starting his third consecutive game, went down on the first play and never re-entered. Ricks was replaced by Terrion Arnold, the initial starter of the season. During the postgame press conference, Alabama football...
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Home Sweet Airbnb: Bama and Military-Inspired Home in Northport, Alabama
The holidays are here and if you are expecting family and friends to visit and need an Airbnb you should check this one out. You can have the best of both worlds within this Bama and military-inspired Airbnb home. It’s filled with lots of natural light and top-notch decorations. Plenty...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Steve Shannon, Marie Osmond and a Bidet
A while back you might have caught Steve Shannon’s post about ‘the bidet.’. Well, I have been aware of this WONDERFUL invention since the 1990’s. I was in St. Louis for a job interview, incidentally it was an interview I had gotten with the help of Steve – he ALWAYS gets me jobs.
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa
1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Safety Kit Tips for Alabamians
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is hosting “Winter Weather Awareness Week.” Each day they will focus on a topic that can help you and your family during this season. Got a safety kit?. How about a winter kit for your car?. “Make sure you’re prepared at home...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0