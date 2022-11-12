ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Jumps in College Football Playoff Rankings

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team jumped one spot to No. 8 in Week 11's College Football Playoff Rankings. The jump comes from Washington upsetting Oregon on Saturday night 37-34. Georgia remains the top-ranked program, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Second Half Surge Lifts Alabama Over Ole Miss in Oxford

No. 9 Alabama bounced back after falling last week, to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 inside of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday. "Really, really proud of our players in terms of the way they competed in the game, I think that's the big thing that we wanted to get our players to get back to," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "We took a step in the right direction. We had to overcome a lot of adversity in the game. We didn't get off to a great start, but the players just kept playing one play at a time and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make."
OXFORD, MS
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama

You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Steve Shannon, Marie Osmond and a Bidet

A while back you might have caught Steve Shannon’s post about ‘the bidet.’. Well, I have been aware of this WONDERFUL invention since the 1990’s. I was in St. Louis for a job interview, incidentally it was an interview I had gotten with the help of Steve – he ALWAYS gets me jobs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa

1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

