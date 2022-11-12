ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation

It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

3 observations after heroic Embiid scores career-high 59, hauls Sixers to win

Joel Embiid absolutely hauled the Sixers to victory Sunday night. Essentially, everything good for the Sixers came from Embiid in their 105-98 win over the Jazz. He turned in an astounding performance, posting a career-high 59 points along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. That's what the Sixers...
UTAH STATE
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Struggling Klay vows to take heat off Steph, Warriors

Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry. “My belief is stronger than your doubt,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story. “I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does, the floodgates will open.”. Until...
SACRAMENTO, CA

