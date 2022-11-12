ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Fountain Fort Carson vs. Cherry Creek

By Rob Namnoum
 4 days ago
The Fountain Fort Carson football team fell to Cherry Creek 42-6 in the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.

KRDO News Channel 13

More than 50 traffic fatalities reported this year, Colorado Springs Police Department says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police Department, there have been more than 50 traffic fatalities so far this year. Police want to remind drivers to take it slow on the roads and pay attention while heading home for the holidays. The post More than 50 traffic fatalities reported this year, Colorado Springs Police Department says appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

