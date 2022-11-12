Bellmont, Angola, Eastside, Blackhawk win on hardwood

The Gavitt Tipoff Games started on Monday with the Big Ten and Big East facing off for the eighth season. Indiana basketball faces Xavier on Friday. Last season, the Hoosiers battled St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on November 17 and took down the Red Storm, 76-74, in Assembly Hall. Indiana basketball has not lost a Gavitt Tipoff game since falling to then-ranked No. 22 Seton Hall, 84-68 in 2017-18. The Hoosiers have won three straight in this conference series.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO