Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade to Sixers still possible, but there’s a catch
The Philadelphia 76ers previously expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star asked for a trade in the 2022 offseason. Now according to a report, the Sixers could ask again with the Brooklyn franchise in chaos. According to an Eastern Conference exec who spoke with Sean Deveney...
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Suns’ contract extension Cam Johnson turned down before knee injury
The Phoenix Suns need Cam Johnson’s contributions more than ever now. His shooting and defense are super important but he and the team have to agree to a contract extension this offseason in order to keep him in the desert. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Suns were...
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers
Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic
The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […] The post Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops f-bomb amid added pressure with Kyrie Irving out of lineup
Ben Simmons has had a very difficult last couple of seasons. Some of it may have been by his making. Nevertheless, he continues to face difficult questions. Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Simmons was put in a tough spot again. Simmons was asked whether he’s feeling...
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Tuesday night’s showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies was supposed to be a spectacle that pitted two of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. We were presented with some good news after Ja Morant was confirmed as available for the clash after missing the Grizzlies’ previous game due to […] The post REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter destroys Nets for embarrassing shellacking by Kings
The Brooklyn Nets got absolutely destroyed by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and sure enough, the misery didn’t end there for Kevin Durant and co. Not after the team gave up 153 points against the Sacramento franchise. Folks from all corners of NBA Twitter couldn’t help but be...
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘learn how to flop’ comment draws savage reaction from former Mavs star
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James previously came out with some pretty contentious comments about learning how to flop. The four-time NBA champ was complaining about how foul calls weren’t going in his favor during games, which prompted his admission about potentially performing acting jobs in order to get the referees’ attention.
Jalen Brunson dishes truth bomb on Knicks’ comeback win over Jazz
The New York Knicks were coming off an uninspiring defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that saw them allow a league-high 145 points this season. With the rumblings about Tom Thibodeau’s lack of job security growing louder amid the inconsistent Knicks performances from game to game, the Knicks could be feeling a growing sense of desperation to turn things around especially as they seek to return to playoff contention.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0