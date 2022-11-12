ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we've likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo
MILWAUKEE, WI
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there's also one why he wouldn't. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all
BROOKLYN, NY
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks' players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks' road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there's
DALLAS, TX
Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and
DURHAM, NC
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn't the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors' ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team's "foundational six," Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State's reserves. Here's how the
SACRAMENTO, CA
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn't take long for the Nets star
BROOKLYN, NY
REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Tuesday night's showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies was supposed to be a spectacle that pitted two of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. We were presented with some good news after Ja Morant was confirmed as available for the clash after missing the Grizzlies' previous game due to
MEMPHIS, TN
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘learn how to flop’ comment draws savage reaction from former Mavs star

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James previously came out with some pretty contentious comments about learning how to flop. The four-time NBA champ was complaining about how foul calls weren’t going in his favor during games, which prompted his admission about potentially performing acting jobs in order to get the referees’ attention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalen Brunson dishes truth bomb on Knicks’ comeback win over Jazz

The New York Knicks were coming off an uninspiring defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that saw them allow a league-high 145 points this season. With the rumblings about Tom Thibodeau’s lack of job security growing louder amid the inconsistent Knicks performances from game to game, the Knicks could be feeling a growing sense of desperation to turn things around especially as they seek to return to playoff contention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
