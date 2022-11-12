Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade to Sixers still possible, but there’s a catch
The Philadelphia 76ers previously expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star asked for a trade in the 2022 offseason. Now according to a report, the Sixers could ask again with the Brooklyn franchise in chaos. According to an Eastern Conference exec who spoke with Sean Deveney...
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Suns’ contract extension Cam Johnson turned down before knee injury
The Phoenix Suns need Cam Johnson’s contributions more than ever now. His shooting and defense are super important but he and the team have to agree to a contract extension this offseason in order to keep him in the desert. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Suns were...
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen go official with spicy beach date in Miami
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are no longer just friends. Per TMZ, the two started dating about a month ago and have been spending loads of time down in Miami, as they did over the weekend. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to have scrapped their friendship for a full-blown romance. https://t.co/Kav8DDuUFZ — TMZ (@TMZ) […] The post Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen go official with spicy beach date in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
‘I hope nothing bad happens’: Ben Simmons gets ominous warning for Sixers game from Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley is not feeling good about Ben Simmons in the Brooklyn Nets’ looming trip to the City of Brotherly Love. Barring any injuries or any significant issues, Simmons should be active and ready to go in next Tuesday’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, everyone knows the history between the Sixers and Simmons, who left Philly in a controversial split that certainly did not leave a good taste in the mouth of Philadelphia sports fans.
REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Tuesday night’s showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies was supposed to be a spectacle that pitted two of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. We were presented with some good news after Ja Morant was confirmed as available for the clash after missing the Grizzlies’ previous game due to […] The post REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers
Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic draws honest confession from Chauncey Billups after masterclass vs. Blazers
To say that Luka Doncic has had a scorching start to the season would be an understatement at this point. On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks superstar unleashed his full wrath on the Portland Trail Blazers, as Luka led the Mavs to a hard-fought 117-112 win over Damian Lillard and Co.
Mavs star Luka Doncic steps into LeBron James, Kobe Bryant territory with young gun record
Luka Doncic exploded once again to help the Dallas Mavericks take down the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. In the process, he made history as one of the best young scorers in the history of the game, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and many more. The Mavs...
Heat dealing with Tyler Herro injury for upcoming road trip
The Miami Heat will be without one of their top scoring options to open their upcoming road trip, as Tyler Herro is reportedly not traveling with the team, per Ira Winderman. The young shooting guard is battling an ankle injury and his timetable is unclear. The Heat are set to open the trip against the […] The post Heat dealing with Tyler Herro injury for upcoming road trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops f-bomb amid added pressure with Kyrie Irving out of lineup
Ben Simmons has had a very difficult last couple of seasons. Some of it may have been by his making. Nevertheless, he continues to face difficult questions. Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Simmons was put in a tough spot again. Simmons was asked whether he’s feeling...
NBA Twitter destroys Nets for embarrassing shellacking by Kings
The Brooklyn Nets got absolutely destroyed by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and sure enough, the misery didn’t end there for Kevin Durant and co. Not after the team gave up 153 points against the Sacramento franchise. Folks from all corners of NBA Twitter couldn’t help but be...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Should Jordan Poole replace Klay Thompson in the Warriors’ starting 5? NBA Twitter reacts
To say that Klay Thompson has been struggling to start the season for the Golden State Warriors would be an understatement. So much so, that his slow start has prompted a fiery message from the five-time All-Star himself, as Thompson called out his naysayers for doubting his ability to come out of his recent slump.
Mavs star Luka Doncic is just as confused as the rest of us with “shush” celebration after dagger three
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to be the Los Angeles Clippers’ worst nightmare. Adding to all the scares Doncic has given the Clippers in previous playoff runs, he recently torched them to the tune of 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists–leading the Mavs to a 103-101 victory on Tuesday night and giving LA […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic is just as confused as the rest of us with “shush” celebration after dagger three appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0