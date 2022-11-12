Jun Akiyama to make AEW debut on next Rampage

Akiyama will team with Konosuke Takeshita against Eddie Kingston & Ortiz.

Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama will make his AEW debut on next Friday's live edition of Rampage -- the go-home show for Full Gear.

Akiyama will team with the returning Konosuke Takeshita against Eddie Kingston & Ortiz as announced on Twitter by Tony Khan.

The 53-year-old has worked in both NJPW and AJPW with his primary home being DDT the past few years.

Takeshita made an positive impression in his AEW run over the summer with standout performances against Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Hangman Page and Claudio Castagnoli. He wrapped up in August before returning to Japan.

Kingston & Ortiz are undefeated as a team, racking up five wins heading into the match. As of this writing, neither have matches for the pay-per-view.

Next Friday's Rampage will be live from the Prudential Center in Newark, Jersey where next Saturday's Full Gear will also be held. This is the only match announced for Rampage thus far.