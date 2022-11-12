ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
GIRARD, PA
Clean Up Continues in Millcreek Township After Flooding

It was another day of clean-up for Millcreek Township residents after heavy rains led to flooding Friday night. Parts of Harper Drive were underwater after a record amount of rainfall. Darlene Kitelinger was frustrated on Friday night after the flooding, "We've complained to Millcreek about this, it happens every time...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA

