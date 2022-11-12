Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting two people, killing one of them, in an unprovoked attack at an Arizona business before fleeing into the desert, officials said. The suspect entered a business in Whetstone, Arizona, twice Monday acting as a customer before returning and opening fire with at...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
erienewsnow.com
Lake Erie Wine Country to Conduct Survey in an Effort to Improve Customer Experience
Lake Erie Wine Country is conducting a survey in hopes of improving the wine trail customer experience. The survey is a federally funded research study, conducted by a team of university faculty and staff who are working on behalf of the wine trail. To help Lake Erie Wine Country better...
