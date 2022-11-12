Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December
When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
techlunchpail.com
Postgame Thoughts After Virginia Tech's 94-77 Win Over William & Mary
On a night headlined by the unveiling of Virginia Tech's 2022 ACC Tournament championship banner in the rafters of Cassell Coliseum, the action on the court was up to standard for the Hokies as they cruised to a 94-77 victory over William & Mary after a fast 14-0 start and a 57-point first half.
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Blacksburg’s ‘Ridiculous Chicken’ finds early success less than half a year after opening
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Successful restaurants obviously have to have great food, but it helps to have a catchy name. That’s what we find with Ridiculous Chicken in downtown Blacksburg. We asked owner, Wan-Qian Wei, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how ridiculous is this chicken?”. To...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
WSLS
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time. According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — […]
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
Looking Ahead: Patches of freezing rain Tuesday morning transition to cold, raw rain
ROANOKE, Va. – Through the first two weeks of the month, November 2022 has been one of the warmest on record. It appears as though Mother Nature took that personally, because this coming week is going to feel more like January. Monday morning starts mostly in the 20s, but...
WSET
'Kids Square' in Roanoke officially opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Construction Zone at Kids Square is now open. This new Construction Zone is a part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits Kids...
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
WSLS
WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!. WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday. The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson
Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
wfirnews.com
Impractical Joker announces show in Roanoke
Best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, Joe Gatto is coming to the Berglund Center for a night of comedy. The well-known comedian, actor, and producer is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe “who has toured with live comedy shows to sold-out crowds across the world.” Tickets for the April 13th show go on sale Friday.
WSLS
Big changes this weekend! One more mild day before a December-like cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – What a soggy day Veterans Day was! You’re waking up to much drier conditions on this Saturday morning as Nicole has pushed well to the north. A cold front is to our west this morning and it will spark another chance of showers by afternoon and/or evening. Ahead of the front, we’re pretty mild to get the weekend started.
