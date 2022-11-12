EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of 21 Emporia State football players earned All-MIAA recognition by a vote of the league coaches this year. The Hornets had six players earn First-Team All-MIAA honors, second only to league champion Pittsburg State. Receiver and Topeka native Corey Thomas and offensive lineman Conner Lierz picked up First-Team honors on offense. Defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes, and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named to the First-Team on defense while Ross Brungardt was named First-Team punter for the second year in a row.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO