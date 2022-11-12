ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

WIBW

Emporia State goes bowling against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets will go bowling in 2022 against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State. Emporia State University announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that its football team will make its seventh post-season appearance in the last decade as they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

League high 21 Emporia State football players earn All-MIAA honors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of 21 Emporia State football players earned All-MIAA recognition by a vote of the league coaches this year. The Hornets had six players earn First-Team All-MIAA honors, second only to league champion Pittsburg State. Receiver and Topeka native Corey Thomas and offensive lineman Conner Lierz picked up First-Team honors on offense. Defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes, and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named to the First-Team on defense while Ross Brungardt was named First-Team punter for the second year in a row.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

JJ Letcher wins MIAA Special Teams Player for second straight season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - JJ Letcher certainly made an impact for Washburn football. Letcher was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive year while also picking up unanimous first team all-MIAA honors at wide receiver and first team honors as a return specialist. Letcher...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer. The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title. This marks the first time...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

K-State’s Johnson, Gregory take home weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson and Gabby Gregory were recognized for their performances. Johnson averaged 14.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting, including 57.1 percent from 3-point range. Johnson also posted 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal. He was the team leader in minutes in both contests.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Deleye, Bordewick win big honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After their masterful 45-1 season and winning the 6A title, the awards keep on coming for the Junior Blues. The All-State teams were released by the KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) Tuesday night, senior and Kentucky commit Brooklyn Deleye was named Player of the Year and head coach Kevin Bordewick was named Coach of the Year.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KSU’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats’ Drake Cheatum takes home the honor, the first one of his career. Cheatum tallied five tackles and his first interception of the season in Kansas State’s 31-3 win over Baylor Saturday night. This gives K-State nine Big 12 weekly honors this season,...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan prepares for powerhouse Derby in Sub-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that the Tribe beat in overtime in week one, 26-23, this game has a little more meaning to it. MHS is 11-0 and number one in 6A as they’ll be home once again against the 9-2 Panthers. I like the way we played...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash

Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project

One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively. The Topeka Youth Orchestras...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season

A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
TOPEKA, KS

