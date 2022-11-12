Read full article on original website
WIBW
Emporia State goes bowling against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets will go bowling in 2022 against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State. Emporia State University announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that its football team will make its seventh post-season appearance in the last decade as they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.
WIBW
League high 21 Emporia State football players earn All-MIAA honors
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of 21 Emporia State football players earned All-MIAA recognition by a vote of the league coaches this year. The Hornets had six players earn First-Team All-MIAA honors, second only to league champion Pittsburg State. Receiver and Topeka native Corey Thomas and offensive lineman Conner Lierz picked up First-Team honors on offense. Defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes, and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named to the First-Team on defense while Ross Brungardt was named First-Team punter for the second year in a row.
WIBW
JJ Letcher wins MIAA Special Teams Player for second straight season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - JJ Letcher certainly made an impact for Washburn football. Letcher was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive year while also picking up unanimous first team all-MIAA honors at wide receiver and first team honors as a return specialist. Letcher...
WIBW
ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer. The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title. This marks the first time...
WIBW
K-State’s Johnson, Gregory take home weekly honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson and Gabby Gregory were recognized for their performances. Johnson averaged 14.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting, including 57.1 percent from 3-point range. Johnson also posted 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal. He was the team leader in minutes in both contests.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Deleye, Bordewick win big honors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After their masterful 45-1 season and winning the 6A title, the awards keep on coming for the Junior Blues. The All-State teams were released by the KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) Tuesday night, senior and Kentucky commit Brooklyn Deleye was named Player of the Year and head coach Kevin Bordewick was named Coach of the Year.
WIBW
KSU’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats’ Drake Cheatum takes home the honor, the first one of his career. Cheatum tallied five tackles and his first interception of the season in Kansas State’s 31-3 win over Baylor Saturday night. This gives K-State nine Big 12 weekly honors this season,...
WIBW
Kansas State defensive back invited to 2023 Senior Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents has been invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Alabama. Brents has 34 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defended this season.
WIBW
Manhattan prepares for powerhouse Derby in Sub-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that the Tribe beat in overtime in week one, 26-23, this game has a little more meaning to it. MHS is 11-0 and number one in 6A as they’ll be home once again against the 9-2 Panthers. I like the way we played...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
Emporia gazette.com
Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
KVOE
Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project
One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
WIBW
Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively. The Topeka Youth Orchestras...
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
WIBW
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
WIBW
Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
