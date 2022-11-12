Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Patterson win first-round playoff games
Passers turned rushers in Friday’s bi-regional prep football playoff games, and in one case, a rusher turned big-strike passer. While Berwick’s Jayden Milton powered his way to 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Cru Bella rushed for two scores in a 38-26 Panther win at Jewel Sumner of Kentwood in Non-Select Division III.
brproud.com
LSU fall baseball activities
BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Co-Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Flau’jae Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after helping lead LSU to a 3-0 start to the season. Reese is a Co-Player of the Week with Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison....
brproud.com
LSU’s Morris and Reese named to Wooden Award Watch List
LOS ANGELES, La. – LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese are early front runners for the Wooden Award All-America team and Most Outstanding Player Award as they were announced on the preseason watchlist of 50 players on Tuesday by ESPN. The two Tigers have been key components to...
brproud.com
LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34
BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU HC Brian Kelly news conf. prior to UAB game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are going to the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3. This after a hard fought win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 12. The Tigers at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC with two games to go on...
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
brproud.com
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House nominee for Broyles Award
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House is among 51 coaches from across the country who are nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary...
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
brproud.com
Sports Zone: Saints season teeters on the brink
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, a rookie, performing well, but not getting the big-picture results he wants. And is the Saints’ season on the brink? And if it is, why doesn’t anyone seem too upset...
brproud.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels among 21 semi-finalist for Davey O’Brien Award
LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, has...
brproud.com
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was intubated and in “stable” condition.
myhits106.com
Cowboy Basketball Falls short Against Louisiana 76-72
The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final minutes coming within a basket, but Southeastern Louisiana held on for 76-72 win to drop the Pokes to 2-1 overall on the season. Wyoming struggled from the field on the afternoon shooting 31 percent. “Missing shots is not what...
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball ranks No. 15 in Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll. LSU was also ranked...
brproud.com
Former SU coach Pete Richardson finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Southern University Coach Pete Richardson could soon be a Hall of Famer. The legendary coach is among the 21 finalists for induction into the Class of 2023 for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Before coming to coach Southern, Richardson was coach...
Police Asking for Public’s Help as Jennings-Plaquemine Playoff Game Fight is Under Investigation
Police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a fight that broke out at the end of a high school football playoff game between Jennings and Plaquemine last Friday night. According to deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fight began as players from both teams...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
WAFB.com
23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say
23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in accident on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this year, a school bus with students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School was involved in an accident. The most recent accident took place a little after 7:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Convention St. The crash involved an...
