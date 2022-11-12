Read full article on original website
K-State’s Johnson, Gregory take home weekly honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson and Gabby Gregory were recognized for their performances. Johnson averaged 14.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting, including 57.1 percent from 3-point range. Johnson also posted 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal. He was the team leader in minutes in both contests.
Emporia State goes bowling against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets will go bowling in 2022 against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State. Emporia State University announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that its football team will make its seventh post-season appearance in the last decade as they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.
JJ Letcher wins MIAA Special Teams Player for second straight season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - JJ Letcher certainly made an impact for Washburn football. Letcher was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive year while also picking up unanimous first team all-MIAA honors at wide receiver and first team honors as a return specialist. Letcher...
18 Washburn football players earn All-MIAA honors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabod football team earned 18 All-MIAA honors highlighted by senior James Letcher Jr. repeating as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year while also picking up unanimous first team all-MIAA honors at wide receiver and first team honors as a return specialist.
Manhattan prepares for powerhouse Derby in Sub-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that the Tribe beat in overtime in week one, 26-23, this game has a little more meaning to it. MHS is 11-0 and number one in 6A as they’ll be home once again against the 9-2 Panthers. I like the way we played...
Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer. The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title. This marks the first time...
Washburn Volleyball Watch Party
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center.
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families are invited to mark Injury Prevention Day from 10 am to Noon Friday at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.
Safe Kids Kansas plans Injury-Free Friday event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families are invited to mark Injury Prevention Day from 10 am to Noon Friday at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library. Cheri Sage with Safe Kids Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. She also offered advice on how to keep our families safe. For example, be sure everyone in the car is wearing their seatbelt or in the proper safety restraint; wear a helmet when bicycling; and keep medications, cleaners, and other potential poisons stored in secure locations.
Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
FORK IN THE ROAD: Jersey Mike’s serves up hand-made subs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hoagies, philly cheesesteaks, and a BLT – Jersey’s Mike’s Subs has a variety of popular sandwich subs for a hungry crowd to enjoy during lunch and/or dinner. “This is a great sandwich shop to come to,” said Mike Eisenhut, owner and operator of...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan American Legion reports an $8.1K loss after an overnight break-in.
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
Job Corps expands pre-apprenticeship opportunities in Sunflower State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Job Corps, the national job training and educational program, will expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for those in the Sunflower State. As the U.S. marks National Apprenticeship Week, Job Corps says the U.S. Department of Labor announced a new initiative to expand pre-apprenticeship opportunities for students to better connect them to registered apprenticeship programs.
Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14. The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover. Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with...
Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow as winter weather continues in the region.
