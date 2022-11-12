TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald passed for a career-high 392 yards and four touchdowns — including a 42-yarder to Ta’ron Keith with nine seconds left in the game — and Bowling Green rallied last in a wild finish to beat Toledo 42-35. McDonald drove Bowling Green (6-5, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) 72 yards in six plays on the game-winning drive, using just 38 seconds. His touchdown strike to Keith came on third-and-10. Tucker Gleason threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton and scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper in a 5-minute span prior to McDonald’s heroics to give Toledo (7-4, 5-2) a 35-34 lead. Gleason set up his scoring run by hitting Newton for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-7.

