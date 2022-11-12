ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

KITV.com

Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sacrifices of Nisei veterans highlighted at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tribute to Nisei veterans took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center over the weekend. Park volunteers and staff talked about the sacrifices made by the second generation Japanese American service members who served in World War II. Two Nisei veterans were also in attendance. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration


HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beach party with drugs and alcohol draws complaints in Waimanalo


WAIMANALO, HI

