MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wild hogs are costing farmers throughout Louisiana millions of dollars in crop damage. The hogs multiply at a fast rate, and they reproduce two litters of five to six piglets per year. Local units of state government like the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District have traps near crops throughout Morehouse Parish. They started to put the traps back out recently since temperatures are dropping. The traps are called a “pig brig.”

MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO