KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Chaunky Lewis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita senior Chaunky Lewis rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions 35-21 playoff win against Hahnville. Lewis has racked up 508 rushing yards and seven scores in the last two games, while also being one of Ouachita’s leading tacklers. The two-way star is now an Aaron’s Ace.
VIDEO: Referee collides with Junction City football coach during last Friday’s playoff game
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s not the football news you’d expect to see. NBC 10 Sports obtained exclusive video of a referee making contact with a coach on the sidelines, last Friday. During Junction City’s recent playoff game versus Booneville, the video shows an unidentified official making contact with one of the Dragons’ coaches. […]
KNOE TV8
LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Educational institutions across the state are coming together to host the Louisiana North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour. The tour stopped at the Monroe campus of Louisiana Delta Community College on Nov. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the Advanced Technology Center.
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
KNOE TV8
Lady Techsters hold off Warhawks for 3-0 start
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM women’s basketball team hosted Louisiana Tech at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the first time since 2016. The Warhawks went on a 18-5 run to end the third period, but La Tech responded with a 6-0 run to start the fourth. Behind Amaya Brannon’s game leading 18 points, the Lady Techsters defeat the Warhawks 68-53 to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017.
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!. She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago. “She was adopted but unfortunately...
KNOE TV8
The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Renewal Center of Northeast Louisiana, formerly known as the DeSiard Street Shelter, hosted a prayer breakfast Tuesday morning at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The goal of the prayer breakfast was to raise awareness about the growing need for care for individuals battling...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech architecture students win awards for mosaic art Medcamps cabin
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Architecture students won two awards for the mosaic art cabin built for Medcamps Louisiana. The Award of Merit and the Members Choice award were given to the program by the Louisiana American Institute of Architects (AIA). Medcamps is a summer camp where children...
West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating motorcyclist
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, West Monroe Police Department Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle after a suspected drug transaction and traffic charges; however, the driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short pursuit. Felony charges will be filed. The image is poor quality; however, there are some distinguishing […]
WDSU
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe.
KNOE TV8
Veterans and community gather for 5th annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Finding Solace, a local counseling service, hosted the Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration Saturday afternoon at the West Monroe Convention Center. Vendors that were on site included housing, educational and healthcare resources for veterans and their families on Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
KNOE TV8
NELA Master Gardeners host 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners hosted its 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale Saturday morning at the Pavillion at Seventh Square in West Monroe. Lisa Richardson, President of the NELA Master Gardeners Association, says this is the time to start putting plants into the ground because of the cold weather. Customers found items such as fruit trees, native plants, daffodils and landscape plants at the plant sale on Nov. 12, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.
KNOE TV8
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: Packing shoe boxes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nov. 14-Nov. 21 is Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week. Debby Bryan from Operation Christmas Child said the Baskin Baptist Church started collecting essentials for children back in Jan. of this year. “We collect all kinds of things -- school supplies, hygiene items, fun stuff like...
KNOE TV8
Wild hogs cost LA farmers millions, trap keeps hogs from destroying NELA crops
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wild hogs are costing farmers throughout Louisiana millions of dollars in crop damage. The hogs multiply at a fast rate, and they reproduce two litters of five to six piglets per year. Local units of state government like the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District have traps near crops throughout Morehouse Parish. They started to put the traps back out recently since temperatures are dropping. The traps are called a “pig brig.”
KNOE TV8
West Carroll Parish School Board delays consolidation proposal
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - The West Carroll Parish School Board has voted to delay a consolidation plan. The plan proposed by Board Member Todd Smith would have closed several schools. Under the plan, all Pre-K through fifth grade students would attend Oak Grove Elementary School. All sixth through eighth...
Monroe Police Department searching for suspects wanted for Drug Trafficking Organization
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT executed six search warrants and conducted a narcotics investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in the 1100 block of South 3rd St. The following individuals are still wanted in connection with this narcotics investigation: If anyone has information on the whereabouts of […]
KNOE TV8
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
