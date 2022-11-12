ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Chaunky Lewis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita senior Chaunky Lewis rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions 35-21 playoff win against Hahnville. Lewis has racked up 508 rushing yards and seven scores in the last two games, while also being one of Ouachita’s leading tacklers. The two-way star is now an Aaron’s Ace.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Lady Techsters hold off Warhawks for 3-0 start

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM women’s basketball team hosted Louisiana Tech at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the first time since 2016. The Warhawks went on a 18-5 run to end the third period, but La Tech responded with a 6-0 run to start the fourth. Behind Amaya Brannon’s game leading 18 points, the Lady Techsters defeat the Warhawks 68-53 to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!. She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago. “She was adopted but unfortunately...
WEST MONROE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA Master Gardeners host 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners hosted its 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale Saturday morning at the Pavillion at Seventh Square in West Monroe. Lisa Richardson, President of the NELA Master Gardeners Association, says this is the time to start putting plants into the ground because of the cold weather. Customers found items such as fruit trees, native plants, daffodils and landscape plants at the plant sale on Nov. 12, 2022.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: Packing shoe boxes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nov. 14-Nov. 21 is Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week. Debby Bryan from Operation Christmas Child said the Baskin Baptist Church started collecting essentials for children back in Jan. of this year. “We collect all kinds of things -- school supplies, hygiene items, fun stuff like...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Wild hogs cost LA farmers millions, trap keeps hogs from destroying NELA crops

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wild hogs are costing farmers throughout Louisiana millions of dollars in crop damage. The hogs multiply at a fast rate, and they reproduce two litters of five to six piglets per year. Local units of state government like the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District have traps near crops throughout Morehouse Parish. They started to put the traps back out recently since temperatures are dropping. The traps are called a “pig brig.”
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy