BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Tommy Fleetwood boosted by home comforts in Dubai
Fresh from posting his first victory for three years Tommy Fleetwood will prepare for European golf's season finale by doing the school run. The DP World Tour Championship is just a buggy ride away from the Englishman's new home in Dubai and Fleetwood can make the shortest of journeys to and from the course knowing he is completing a golf season of genuine progress.
Max Verstappen has ‘different set of limits’ when racing Lewis Hamilton, says Martin Brundle
Max Verstappen races to a “different set of limits” when faced with Lewis Hamilton on track, claims F1 pundit Martin Brundle. Verstappen and Hamilton, arch rivals for the World Championship in 2021, clashed in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday straight after a safety car period, with two-time world champion Verstappen receiving a five-second penalty. The duo clashed numerous times last year, most notably at Imola, Silverstone and Monza, as they fought thrillingly for the world title won by Verstappen in dramatic and controversial fashion on the last lap of the season-finale at Abu Dhabi. Yet Sky F1 pundit...
Qatar World Cup: Who will England take on in the group stage?
England may be tipped as favourites to claim the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, but first, they must face up to the challenge of the group stages.Gareth Southgate’s men will take on USA, Iran, and Wales in Group B, considered to be one of the stronger sets.Keen to lift their first World Cup since 1966, the Three Lions will be looking to improve on their recent Euros finish.England will first play against Iran on 21 November, while Wales take on the USA.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England squad travel to World Cup in Qatar on plane called 'Rain Bow'World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarGareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussions
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen makes 2021 title revelation ahead of return to Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away. But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Rory McIlroy says Greg Norman must quit LIV to end 'stalemate' in men's game
Greg Norman must quit as commissioner of the breakaway LIV Tour to end the "stalemate" in golf's acrimonious civil war, says Rory McIlroy. The world number one is at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai where he is in pole position to land the European tour's order of merit title for the fourth time.
