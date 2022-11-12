ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport makes plans for Lighted Christmas Parade

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwTVK_0j8AbGM000

The Bridgeport City Council met in regular session on Nov. 9 in a meeting that was postponed by one day due to Election Day, where the council agreed to continue its contract with the South Lawrence Water Cooperation for emergency usage should the city need backup for its water source.
The agreement has South Lawrence backing up the City of Bridgeport with the City of Bridgeport returning the favor in emergency situations. South Lawrence is raising their price of water distribution which the city will take into consideration when it negotiates its distribution prices presented to South Lawrence.
The council discussed upgrading the security system at Bridgeport City Hall as well as the Bridgeport Police Department. Although no action was taken during the meeting, Bridgeport Officer Jordan Feutz said he has submitted a grant to help offset some of the security costs and the city should know in December whether it has been accepted to receive the grant. Feutz will also continue to collect quotes from local companies who would install the system.
Council member T.J. McClellan updated the council on the Lighted Christmas Parade planned by the city on Thursday, Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Entries are being accepted at City Hall for those wishing to participate in the parade.
A community meeting in regards to parade planning is set for Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Lanterman Park in Bridgeport. All interested in helping with the parade are invited to attend.
Bridgeport Mayor Tyler Griffin updated the council on the ongoing updates to the sewage lagoon. Griffin said that a new screen design has been presented and quotes on the work are being collected and reviewed.
In other business:
• The city has received a safety grant for $1,593 which will be split between the police department and the city maintenance workers.
• The council approved the annual tax levy ordinance for 2022-23.
• The council unanimously approved a gold sponsorship for the 2022 Capital Classic at a cost of $400. The classic will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at both Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School in Bridgeport and Lawrenceville High School.
• The council also agreed to make a donation to the Shop with a Cop program which provides gifts for local children. The shopping event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The next meeting of the Bridgeport City Council will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in Bridgeport City Hall.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Homeless Hotel Plan Scrapped. What’s Next?

A year after a tentative plan to convert a Long Wharf hotel into housing for the homeless fell apart, the city is considering a second attempt to invest federal pandemic-relief dollars towards stable long-term shelter for the unhoused. Meanwhile, those with nowhere to sleep but the streets, bracing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Rescheduled For Haig Avenue Housing Plan in Stamford

STAMFORD – Mayor Caroline Simmons has rescheduled a public meeting that last month grew too large for the room. The meeting – to discuss the possible sale of a historic city building to a developer to create housing – will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at a larger venue, Springdale Elementary School on Hope […]
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush

I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
DANBURY, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Huge Meadowbrook Mall Demolition Effort Under Way Costing $600,000-Plus to Set Way for New Anchor

The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencng up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to Bridgeport Federal Street fire

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a fire on Federal Street early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out on the second and third floors of a home on Federal Street just before 4 a.m. Fire, police, and ambulance crews were dispatched. Everyone in the house was evacuated with assistance from police, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: The Monroe DPW is not your moving company

MONROE, CT — A 39-year-old New Milford man received an infraction for littering Tuesday with an answer date of Friday, Nov. 11, after residents complained about someone dumping the contents of a large U-Haul truck on the side of Fan Hill Road, near Timothy Hill Road. Officers responding to...
MONROE, CT
Eyewitness News

Unsolved murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to water treatment facility in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a water treatment facility in New Haven on Tuesday morning. The facility is located on East Shore Parkway. Details about the incident have yet to be released. Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is gathering information. Refresh this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat

Area family is hoping Bridgeport residents can help reunite them with their cat Lily. The cat has been missing since Nov. 8 after it snuck out of the house. The family believes she is likely quite frightened. The family lives on South Virginia Avenue in the are of the United...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Bridgeport police warn of jury duty phone scam

Bridgeport police are warning people about telephone scammers impersonating officers claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers claim the victim has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations and that they need to pay a fine. The calls are fake and are not made from anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hundreds Mourn Another Firefighter Lost

Fair Haven families and New Haven public safety professionals filled Ferry Street Tuesday afternoon to mourn the loss of city firefighter Thomas Mieles, whose sudden off-duty passing has only sharpened the pain felt by a community still processing a series of recent deaths. Hundreds gathered at St. Francis Church to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
732
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy