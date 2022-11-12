Bridgeport makes plans for Lighted Christmas Parade

The Bridgeport City Council met in regular session on Nov. 9 in a meeting that was postponed by one day due to Election Day, where the council agreed to continue its contract with the South Lawrence Water Cooperation for emergency usage should the city need backup for its water source.

The agreement has South Lawrence backing up the City of Bridgeport with the City of Bridgeport returning the favor in emergency situations. South Lawrence is raising their price of water distribution which the city will take into consideration when it negotiates its distribution prices presented to South Lawrence.

The council discussed upgrading the security system at Bridgeport City Hall as well as the Bridgeport Police Department. Although no action was taken during the meeting, Bridgeport Officer Jordan Feutz said he has submitted a grant to help offset some of the security costs and the city should know in December whether it has been accepted to receive the grant. Feutz will also continue to collect quotes from local companies who would install the system.

Council member T.J. McClellan updated the council on the Lighted Christmas Parade planned by the city on Thursday, Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Entries are being accepted at City Hall for those wishing to participate in the parade.

A community meeting in regards to parade planning is set for Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Lanterman Park in Bridgeport. All interested in helping with the parade are invited to attend.

Bridgeport Mayor Tyler Griffin updated the council on the ongoing updates to the sewage lagoon. Griffin said that a new screen design has been presented and quotes on the work are being collected and reviewed.

In other business:

• The city has received a safety grant for $1,593 which will be split between the police department and the city maintenance workers.

• The council approved the annual tax levy ordinance for 2022-23.

• The council unanimously approved a gold sponsorship for the 2022 Capital Classic at a cost of $400. The classic will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at both Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School in Bridgeport and Lawrenceville High School.

• The council also agreed to make a donation to the Shop with a Cop program which provides gifts for local children. The shopping event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The next meeting of the Bridgeport City Council will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in Bridgeport City Hall.